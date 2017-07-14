International Cricket

‘The lads coming in aren't doing anything’: Nasser Hussain slams England’s ‘abysmal’ team selection

The former urged the selectors to have ‘a good long look at themselves’ for their track record in Tests over the last two years.

by 
Reuters

Former England captain Nasser Hussain delivered a withering indictment on the “abysmal” selection behind the current side following their colossal 340-run defeat by South Africa in the second Test at Trent Bridge on Monday.

Hussain said too many recent call-ups had failed to deliver the goods at international level.

That failure reflected poorly on a selection panel made up of chairman James Whitaker, who played one Test as a batsman for England in 1986, former Test seamer Angus Fraser, now the director of cricket at county champions Middlesex and Mick Newell, who holds a similar position at Trent Bridge-based Nottinghamshire, a Second Division county.

The trio also receive input from England’s Australian coach Trevor Bayliss and the captain, in this case Test skipper Joe Root.

Monday’s reverse, which saw South Africa level the four-match series at 1-1 with more than a day to spare in Nottingham, again raised questions about England’s fallible top order.

Former captain Alastair Cook is now onto his 11th opening partner in Tests in Keaton Jennings since the retirement of Ashes-winning skipper Andrew Strauss, now England’s director of cricket, in 2012.

Meanwhile several batsmen have had a go in a top order where number four Root is the other mainstay.

Jennings and Gary Ballance, recalled for a third crack at Test cricket this series, were both twice out cheaply at Trent Bridge but Hussain said they were just two examples of poor selection in recent years.

“The lads who are coming in aren’t doing anything,” Hussain said.

“They won the first Test at Lord’s because of Joe Root...the ones they’ve won before have been because of Root, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad in Johannesburg.”

“The selectors are going to have to have a good long look at themselves because their record in the last two years – two years ago it was one-day cricket, now in Test match cricket – their selections have been abysmal.

“Name some lads who’ve come in: [James] Vince, [Ben] Duckett, [Gareth] Batty, [Zafar] Ansari...I can name a long list but no-one’s coming in and doing well. Ballance, Alex Hales.”

‘Ballance hasn’t changed’

Ballance has been in prolific form for Yorkshire this season but Hussain insisted: “Selection is not just about saying ‘Gary Ballance has 1,000 first-class runs so Gary Ballance plays’.

“Speak to umpires, speak to bowlers, has he actually changed? He hasn’t changed a thing and we’re getting exactly what we got the last two times.

“He’ll go back to county cricket and score runs again but that doesn’t mean he’s an international cricketer.” Meanwhile England great Geoffrey Boycott, one of the outstanding defensive opening batsmen of his generation, was deeply unimpressed by the lack of application during Monday’s collapse to 133 all out.

“They need better batsmen and a better attitude,” said Boycott, himself a former England captain told BBC Radio’s Test Match Special.

“Only Alastair Cook made any effort to play in the sort of the way that the situation demanded.

“The rest of them have a flamboyant way of playing. Play shots, whack it, hit it, get fours. Everybody keeps saying this brave new England side, attacking England side, we like to play positive and they have all got sucked into this feeling.

“They believe it now. If you believe that, then what you are going to get are wonderful successes, like at Lord’s [where England won the first Test by 211 runs], and these horrible losses. There is no middle ground.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.