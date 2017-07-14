Jurgen Klopp backs injury-free Daniel Sturridge to come good for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plans to unleash an injury-free Daniel Sturridge in the new season with the England striker back to training fully fit and focused.
“It’s the best condition he has been in since I have been here,” Klopp told reporters in Hong Kong on Tuesday ahead of his second full campaign as Liverpool manager.
Sturridge has been troubled by a spate of injuries since joining the Reds from Premier League rivals Chelsea in 2013 and hip problems restricted his impact to just seven goals from 27 appearances last season.
The 27-year-old has recently been linked with a big-money move to China, but Klopp insisted Sturridge was going nowhere, backing him to return to the kind of form that almost helped bring Liverpool a league title in his first season on Merseyside.
“He has been part of a full pre-season so far so that is very positive,” Klopp said before Liverpool take part in the Premier League Asia Trophy also involving Leicester City, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion.
“It has been quite intense what we have done and he has pretty much been part of each session so that is good. He is in good physical shape.”
Amid fanfare over the arrival of record signing Mohamed Salah to Liverpool, signed from Roma last month for an estimated $45 million, Klopp said his primary focus was on seeing his club improve on last season’s fourth-place finish.
“Sometimes (the news) is all about bringing in new players but the main thing is how do we improve the players we had last season,” said the former Dortmund coach, currently playing a waiting game on key transfer targets Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk.
“The good thing is we did not lose any player that we want and I expect a lot of improvement from the players we have.”
Salah is one of two new signings Liverpool have brought with them to Hong Kong. The Egypt international has hit the ground running with the Reds, scoring in his first friendly against Wigan last week, while striker Dominic Solanke will also be looking to impress his new boss following the 19-year-old’s free transfer from Chelsea.
But Klopp refused to be drawn on Leipzig midfielder Keita or van Dijk, the Southampton defender.
“It is what it is and the transfer market is open until the (August) 31st,” said the German, whose team kick off their Premier League campaign at Watford on August 12.
“I am not easy to frustrate. It’s the transfer market – sometimes things work out, sometimes they don’t. I have all the players I want, until now. I’m still relaxed.”
Meanwhile, Liverpool arrived in Hong Kong on Monday to a deluge of rain and flood warnings.
“You have to make the best of the circumstances,” said Klopp. “We come from England so we are used to a little bit of rain but yesterday was a little bit too much. Situations like this are like football -– you always need to find solutions.”
How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future
India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.
Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.
Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.
The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.
Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.
The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.
Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.
For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.
The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.
Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.
In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.
While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.
Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.
