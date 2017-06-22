Indian Boxing

Two of India’s boxers-turned-unbeaten MMA fighters look to dominate the boxing ring in rare face-off

Both women quit boxing due to “politics” in the sport to take up Mixed Martial Arts and have returned to the sport thanks to Super Fight League

by 
Manjit Kolekar (left) will face Asha Roka (right) in a boxing match on Saturday | Asha Roka/Facebook, Manjit Kolekar/Facebook

Manjit Kolekar has three tattoos, while Asha Roka has four of those, albeit in a smaller size on the fingers of her right hand, barring the thumb. Both women want more ink but have decided to put those plans on hold till the Super Boxing League is over.

While Kolekar heads to her evening training after a brief chat, Roka enjoys a rare evening off. The two women meet each other in the lobby of the restaurant that they are dining in, and casually wave to each other.

Judging by the demeanour of the women, you could never guess that the two are scheduled to battle each other on Saturday, a fight that both say should have happened earlier this year. A love for tattoos isn’t the only similarity that the ladies share.

Both started with a love for boxing, only to take up Mixed Martial Arts due to boxing “politics”, a word they both use to explain their departure from the sport.

The 18-year-old Roka last boxed competitively in 2014 while Kolekar, 26, hung up her boxing gloves in 2012.

Roka is of Nepalese origins, hails from Bhopal and took up boxing when she was 11, following her brother to boxing training at the TT Nagar Stadium in the Madhya Pradesh capital. “His coach Roshan Lal just saw me and asked me what I was doing in the corner. At first, I didn’t like the sprints and the other strength building exercises but I am now used to it.”

She would go on to win medals in national and international tournaments, including a gold in the 2nd Nations Cup International Sub-Junior Boxing Tournament held in Serbia in 2013 and a bronze in the AIBA Women’s Youth & Junior World Championships in Albena, Bulgaria in 2013. “The Federation’s ban imposed in 2012 hindered a lot of things and I waited one year after my last fight in 2014 while training all the while. When I saw things weren’t getting any better, I packed my bags for Delhi to train for MMA in 2015.”

While Roka chose not to heed her family’s warnings about the brutality of MMA, Mumbai-based Kolekar said she had contemplated “killing herself” after not getting selected for the boxing nationals from Maharashtra in 2011. “I defeated the candidates in the 57 kg and the 60 kg category. At the selection trials, they said I didn’t have any experience and declined to send me, sending the other two instead. My coach said I should have knocked them out,” reminisces Kolekar.

“My mind couldn’t take it. Why did I make those 4.50 am train trips from Kalyan to Mahalakshmi for a year? An entire year was wasted.” She waited till 2012 for her shot when the then-19-year-old Kolekar discontinued her studies on the eve of her Geography paper and went to the Nationals in Guntur, only to be knocked out in the second round.

“The judges scored a win for the Haryana-based boxer, Pooja, on points. All of them hailed from the same state (Haryana) and I felt I had clearly done better. That’s when I decided to quit the sport,” explains Kolekar.

After fighting MMA bouts in Kerala, Goa and Nashik and the Super Fight League, Kolekar was the first Indian woman to take part in the US-based Invicta FC in 2016. “While training for the bout at the JacksonWink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, I ruptured the fingers on my left hand 20 days before the bout. I fought Kaline (Medeiros) without much use of my dominant hand, since I am a southpaw. The fight went the distance and I was praised by her coach after the match even though I lost on points. That meant the world to me,” reflects Kolekar on her experience.

Play

At the Super Fight League 2017, which is a MMA-league, Roka won four matches, powering her team to the title. Kolekar won two matches but her team exited the competition after two rounds, preventing a showdown with Roka.

This Saturday, the two will have a chance to finally face each other with their unbeaten domestic streaks on the line.

Contrasting styles

Roka, the youngest fighter in the entire league and the only female captain of a franchise, has four first-round MMA knockouts. The Northeast Tigers star will box Kolekar of the Mumbai Assassins, who has never lost a MMA fight in India with a record of 11-0-0 in the country that includes a win over Saala Khadoos actress Ritika Singh, previously a MMA fighter herself.

Their quite contrasting styles should make for an interesting match-up. Roka, who last year was briefly courted by the Ultimate Fighting Championship only to be turned down due to a lack of international fighting experiences, is known as the beat-down queen for her lightning-fast knockouts and sheer aggression from the start.

After taking up MMA training at the SFL gym in New Delhi, Roka has studied wrestling, Jujutsu, Muay-Thai and Judo says she admits she likes to take opponents to the ground and fight them there. “I enjoy putting my opponents under locks and then finishing them off. It is a little difficult to switch from MMA to boxing but I’m confident,” she admits.

Kolekar, who’s more reserved than the expansive Roka in the ring and also in conversation, is more of a dogged counter-puncher, as she describes herself. “I’m not aggressive at all. I like to wait for my opening and I’m very patient,” says Kolekar.

The 26-year-old native of the Kohlapur district in Maharashtra likes to bide her time, preferring to wear her opponents down and is a very cerebral fighter. Like her opponent, Kolekar notices the differences in approaches between MMA and boxing as well, “While MMA is about developing every inch of your body, boxing is about the strength in your shoulder and your arm speed.”

Both women won their opening bouts, Roka’s speed was overwhelming for her opponent in round one as the Nepali fighter landed a seven-second knockout.

Play

What next after Super Boxing League?

One of the promoters of the SBL, British professional boxer Amir Khan, had spotted Roka’s talent and had invited her to his academy in the US after the completion of the league. Roka however, retains the dream of competing in the Olympics, after sanctions prohibiting professional boxers from competing in the quadrennial event were lifted prior to Rio.

A fan of both Mary Kom and Amanda Nunes, Roka is clearly spoilt for choice while also being a potential UFC candidate in the future. “I want to go to Amir’s academy but let’s wait for the future. I also want to continue my MMA fighting,” she admits to having ambivalent thoughts about the future.

Kolekar, meanwhile, is almost certain to return to MMA action after the league and is poised for another shot at the Invicta Fighting Championships, with whom she’s signed a two-year deal.

At the moment however, both fighters have their minds firmly fixated on Saturday’s bout. Their styles may be a contrast, but their paths till this point are similar, more so than both would like to admit, prior to an intriguing contest.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From catching Goan dances in Lisbon to sampling langar in Munich

A guide to the surprising Indian connect in Lisbon and Munich.

Pixabay

For several decades, a trip to Europe simply meant a visit to London, Paris and the Alps of Switzerland. Indians today, though, are looking beyond the tried and tested destinations and making an attempt to explore the rest of Europe as well. A more integrated global economy, moreover, has resulted in a more widespread Indian diaspora. Indeed, if you know where to look, you’ll find traces of Indian culture even in some unlikely cities. Lisbon and Munich are good cities to include in your European sojourn as they both offer compelling reasons to visit, thanks to a vibrant cultural life. Here’s a guide to everything Indian at Lisbon and Munich, when you wish to take a break from all the sight-seeing and bar crawling you’re likely to indulge in.

Lisbon

Lisbon is known as one of the most vibrant cities in Western Europe. On its streets, the ancient and the modern co-exist in effortless harmony. This shows in the fact that the patron saint day festivities every June make way for a summer that celebrates the arts with rock, jazz and fado concerts, theatre performances and art exhibitions taking place around the city. Every two years, Lisbon also hosts the largest Rock festival in the world, Rock in Rio Lisboa, that sees a staggering footfall.

The cultural life of the city has seen a revival of sorts under the current Prime Minister, Antonio Costa. Costa is of Indian origin, and like many other Indian-origin citizens prominent in Portugal’s political, business and entertainment scenes, he exemplifies Lisbon’s deep Indian connect. Starting from Vasco Da Gama’s voyage to India, Lisbon’s historic connection to Goa is well-documented. Its traces can be still be seen on the streets of both to this day.

While the Indian population in Lisbon is largely integrated with the local population, a few diaspora groups are trying to keep their cultural roots alive. Casa de Goa, formed in the ‘90s, is an association of people of Goans, Damanese and Diuese origins residing in Lisbon. Ekvat (literally meaning ‘roots’ in Konkani) is their art and culture arm that aims to preserve Goan heritage in Portugal. Through all of its almost 30-year-long existence, Ekvat has been presenting traditional Goan dance and music performances in Portugal and internationally.

Be sure to visit the Champlimaud Centre for the Unknown, hailed a masterpiece of contemporary architecture, which was designed by the critically-acclaimed Goan architect Charles Correa. If you pay attention, you can find ancient Indian influences, like cut-out windows and stand-alone pillars. The National Museum of Ancient Art also has on display a collection of intricately-crafted traditional Goan jewellery. At LOSTIn - Esplanada Bar, half of the people can be found lounging about in kurtas and Indian shawls. There’s also a mural of Bal Krishna and a traditional Rajasthani-style door to complete the desi picture. But it’s not just the cultural landmarks that reflect this connection. The integration of Goans in Lisbon is so deep that most households tend to have Goa-inspired textiles and furniture as a part of their home decor, and most families have adapted Goan curries in their cuisine. In the past two decades, the city has seen a surge in the number of non-Goan Indians as well. North Indian delicacies, for example, are readily available and can be found on Zomato, which has a presence in the city.

If you wish to avoid the crowds of the peak tourist season, you can even consider a visit to Lisbon during winter. To plan your trip, check out your travel options here.

Munich

Munich’s biggest draw remains the Oktoberfest – the world’s largest beer festival for which millions of people from around the world converge in this historic city. Apart from the flowing Oktoberfest beer, it also offers a great way to get acquainted with the Bavarian folk culture and sample their traditional foods such as Sauerkraut (red cabbage) and Weißwurst (a white sausage).

If you plan to make the most of the Oktoberfest, along with the Bavarian hospitality you also have access to the services of the Indian diaspora settled in Munich. Though the Indian community in Munich is smaller than in other major European destinations, it does offer enough of a desi connect to satisfy your needs. The ISKCON temple at Munich observes all major rituals and welcomes everyone to their Sunday feasts. It’s not unusual to find Germans, dressed in saris and dhotis, engrossed in the bhajans. The Art of Living centre offers yoga and meditation programmes and discourses on various spiritual topics. The atmosphere at the Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Sabha is similarly said to be peaceful and accommodating of people of all faiths. They even organise guided tours for the benefit of the non-Sikhs who are curious to learn more about the religion. Their langar is not to be missed.

There are more options that’ll help make your stay more comfortable. Some Indian grocery stores in the city stock all kinds of Indian spices and condiments. In some, like Asien Bazar, you can even bargain in Hindi! Once or twice a month, Indian film screenings do take place in the cinema halls, but the best way to catch up on developments in Indian cinema is to rent video cassettes and VCDs. Kohinoor sells a wide range of Bollywood VCDs, whereas Kumaras Asean Trades sells Tamil cassettes. The local population of Munich, and indeed most Germans too, are largely enamoured by Bollywood. Workshops on Bollywood dance are quite popular, as are Bollywood-themed events like DJ nights and dance parties.

The most attractive time to visit is during the Oktoberfest, but if you can brave the weather, Munich during Christmas is also a sight to behold. You can book your tickets here.

Thanks to the efforts of the Indian diaspora abroad, even lesser-known European destinations offer a satisfying desi connect to the proud Indian traveller. Lufthansa, which offers connectivity to Lisbon and Munich, caters to its Indian flyers’ priorities and understands how proud they are of their culture. In all its India-bound flights and flights departing from India, flyers can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalised by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.