Women's World Cup 2017

Women’s World Cup: India have a mountain to climb against Australia – but it’s not insurmountable

Nicole Bolton’s team looks superior but they have chinks which Mithali Raj’s unit must exploit.

by 
John Sibley/Reuters

34-8.

As far as win-loss records go, the above figure is quite overwhelming. One thing’s for sure: India haven’t enjoyed much success at all over the years against world champions Australia, who are their opponents in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals on Thursday.

The odds tip even more in Australia’s favour when you look at recent history. India have only won once in their last eight meetings against Australia. The world champions have won the tournament a record six times and failed to reach the final only twice in 10 editions. India have made the final only once and lost to – who else? – Australia in 2005.

The long and short of it is this: India have a mountain to climb.

But brooding on this should be the last thing Mithali Raj and her team should do. Dwelling on past results will only induce fear and brood negativity. For all talk of form and reputation, it all depends on how the team performs on the one given day.

On the day, on the match

And it looks like the captain is listening.

“It’s all about how the teams respond to the situation and the conditions on the day,” she said at the pre-match presser.

But let’s be brutally honest here: India have been wildly unpredictable in this tournament. They roared off the blocks defeating hosts and now finalists England and took Pakistan and West Indies to the cleaners. The world sat up and watched this marauding new Indian team with an explosive opener at the top, a cool, calculative captain and a barrage of mystery spinners.

But then the explosive opener fizzled out, the captain started looking confused and the mystery spinners started losing their effectiveness. Two dreary defeats later, they found another firecracker in the form of Veda Krishnamurthy who played, perhaps the innings of the tournament, to propel India to an inspiring win over New Zealand and into the semi-finals.

Not always perfect

But one thing, they can take a little bit of heart from is that even Australia, flamboyant and fearsome as they are, haven’t always fired on all cylinders in this tournament. More specifically, they have a problem with extras: 32, including 23 wides against England in the only match which they lost this tournament and the only team innings which had more than 30 extras. This has been an issue which has cropped up in other matches as well – Australia conceded 25 extras against New Zealand and 21 against Pakistan.

But India’s batters will need to ensure that Australia are made to pay for their tardiness and that is where the oft-used “intent” comes in. Against New Zealand, India’s intent was summed up their domination in all departments of the games. They played like champions, going for the kill, not letting any interruption cloud their intensity. The results were there for all to see – a century after three years from Mithali Raj, the fastest fifty by an Indian at the World Cup by Veda Krishnamurthy and figures of 5/15 from Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Dynamism is the need of the hour

Make no mistake, that same kind of intensity, if not more, will be required against Australia. More than anything, dynamism is a trait India will have to show more. Solid and effective will do the trick – Punam Raut can continue to play her steady game at the top of the order but India’s batters cannot just let pressure build up by defending balls pat back to the keeper. Australia have a strong, effective batting line-up – three of their batters are in the top three of One-Day International women’s rankings while Nicole Bolton is at the No 11 spot.

The point is, if India’s batters do step up, then Mithali Raj will be in more than a good chance of making her second final. The bowling unit has been India’s stronger suit this tournament and with enough runs to play with, don’t put it past them to make life things very difficult for Australia. Rajeshwari Gayakwad replaced Ekta Bisht in the best way possible against New Zealand to keep India’s spin supremacy on track, while even Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey finally came to the party with two early wickets.

Ultimately? Yes, India have a mountain to climb. But it’s not insurmountable. Over to you, Mithali.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From catching Goan dances in Lisbon to sampling langar in Munich

A guide to the surprising Indian connect in Lisbon and Munich.

Pixabay

For several decades, a trip to Europe simply meant a visit to London, Paris and the Alps of Switzerland. Indians today, though, are looking beyond the tried and tested destinations and making an attempt to explore the rest of Europe as well. A more integrated global economy, moreover, has resulted in a more widespread Indian diaspora. Indeed, if you know where to look, you’ll find traces of Indian culture even in some unlikely cities. Lisbon and Munich are good cities to include in your European sojourn as they both offer compelling reasons to visit, thanks to a vibrant cultural life. Here’s a guide to everything Indian at Lisbon and Munich, when you wish to take a break from all the sight-seeing and bar crawling you’re likely to indulge in.

Lisbon

Lisbon is known as one of the most vibrant cities in Western Europe. On its streets, the ancient and the modern co-exist in effortless harmony. This shows in the fact that the patron saint day festivities every June make way for a summer that celebrates the arts with rock, jazz and fado concerts, theatre performances and art exhibitions taking place around the city. Every two years, Lisbon also hosts the largest Rock festival in the world, Rock in Rio Lisboa, that sees a staggering footfall.

The cultural life of the city has seen a revival of sorts under the current Prime Minister, Antonio Costa. Costa is of Indian origin, and like many other Indian-origin citizens prominent in Portugal’s political, business and entertainment scenes, he exemplifies Lisbon’s deep Indian connect. Starting from Vasco Da Gama’s voyage to India, Lisbon’s historic connection to Goa is well-documented. Its traces can be still be seen on the streets of both to this day.

While the Indian population in Lisbon is largely integrated with the local population, a few diaspora groups are trying to keep their cultural roots alive. Casa de Goa, formed in the ‘90s, is an association of people of Goans, Damanese and Diuese origins residing in Lisbon. Ekvat (literally meaning ‘roots’ in Konkani) is their art and culture arm that aims to preserve Goan heritage in Portugal. Through all of its almost 30-year-long existence, Ekvat has been presenting traditional Goan dance and music performances in Portugal and internationally.

Be sure to visit the Champlimaud Centre for the Unknown, hailed a masterpiece of contemporary architecture, which was designed by the critically-acclaimed Goan architect Charles Correa. If you pay attention, you can find ancient Indian influences, like cut-out windows and stand-alone pillars. The National Museum of Ancient Art also has on display a collection of intricately-crafted traditional Goan jewellery. At LOSTIn - Esplanada Bar, half of the people can be found lounging about in kurtas and Indian shawls. There’s also a mural of Bal Krishna and a traditional Rajasthani-style door to complete the desi picture. But it’s not just the cultural landmarks that reflect this connection. The integration of Goans in Lisbon is so deep that most households tend to have Goa-inspired textiles and furniture as a part of their home decor, and most families have adapted Goan curries in their cuisine. In the past two decades, the city has seen a surge in the number of non-Goan Indians as well. North Indian delicacies, for example, are readily available and can be found on Zomato, which has a presence in the city.

If you wish to avoid the crowds of the peak tourist season, you can even consider a visit to Lisbon during winter. To plan your trip, check out your travel options here.

Munich

Munich’s biggest draw remains the Oktoberfest – the world’s largest beer festival for which millions of people from around the world converge in this historic city. Apart from the flowing Oktoberfest beer, it also offers a great way to get acquainted with the Bavarian folk culture and sample their traditional foods such as Sauerkraut (red cabbage) and Weißwurst (a white sausage).

If you plan to make the most of the Oktoberfest, along with the Bavarian hospitality you also have access to the services of the Indian diaspora settled in Munich. Though the Indian community in Munich is smaller than in other major European destinations, it does offer enough of a desi connect to satisfy your needs. The ISKCON temple at Munich observes all major rituals and welcomes everyone to their Sunday feasts. It’s not unusual to find Germans, dressed in saris and dhotis, engrossed in the bhajans. The Art of Living centre offers yoga and meditation programmes and discourses on various spiritual topics. The atmosphere at the Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Sabha is similarly said to be peaceful and accommodating of people of all faiths. They even organise guided tours for the benefit of the non-Sikhs who are curious to learn more about the religion. Their langar is not to be missed.

There are more options that’ll help make your stay more comfortable. Some Indian grocery stores in the city stock all kinds of Indian spices and condiments. In some, like Asien Bazar, you can even bargain in Hindi! Once or twice a month, Indian film screenings do take place in the cinema halls, but the best way to catch up on developments in Indian cinema is to rent video cassettes and VCDs. Kohinoor sells a wide range of Bollywood VCDs, whereas Kumaras Asean Trades sells Tamil cassettes. The local population of Munich, and indeed most Germans too, are largely enamoured by Bollywood. Workshops on Bollywood dance are quite popular, as are Bollywood-themed events like DJ nights and dance parties.

The most attractive time to visit is during the Oktoberfest, but if you can brave the weather, Munich during Christmas is also a sight to behold. You can book your tickets here.

Thanks to the efforts of the Indian diaspora abroad, even lesser-known European destinations offer a satisfying desi connect to the proud Indian traveller. Lufthansa, which offers connectivity to Lisbon and Munich, caters to its Indian flyers’ priorities and understands how proud they are of their culture. In all its India-bound flights and flights departing from India, flyers can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalised by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.