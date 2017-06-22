indian cricket

Shastris and Kumbles will come and go, but fabric of team India will remain, says new head coach

The 55-year-old also said that the players deserve the credit, more than anybody else, for reaching the top of the Test rankings.

by 
PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP

India’s new head coach Ravi Shastri made it clear that the focus ahead of their tour of Sri Lanka should be on the team and not the coaching staff. India head to Sri Lanka on Wednesday for a full tour, comprising three Tests, five One-Day Internationals and one Twenty20 International. The build-up to the series has been dominated by the appointment of the new head coach and his supporting staff, following previous incumbent Anil Kumble’s resignation last month.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his first assignment as head coach, Shastri said that the Indian team has done exceedingly well in the last three years to make it to the top of the Test rankings and it’s the players who deserve the credit, more than anybody else.

“The Ravi Shastris and Anil Kumbles will come and go, [but] the fabric of Indian cricket will remain,” he said. “Credit should go to everyone who’s been a part of this team. If the team is No 1 today it’s due to the effort they put in on the field. Coaches will come and go.”

‘Matured immensely’

Shastri also made it clear that he’s a different person now than he was during his previous stint when he was team director. Shastri was in the fray to become India’s head coach last year, before the job was given to Kumble.

The 55-year-old Shastri said that he has “matured immensely in the last two weeks” and that he doesn’t come with any baggage. It’ll be like hitting the refresh button, he remarked, in his inimitable style.

Shastri, who was the dominating voice of the first press conference since his appointment and Kumble’s departure, also insisted that Bharat Arun is the right man for the position of bowling coach. While there is no clarity yet on Zaheer Khan’s role as bowling consulatant yet, Arun will travel to Sri Lanka and Shastri backed his man vehemently, saying he doesn’t need to elaborate on his credentials.

“Look at his track record,” Shastri said, at the top of his voice. “It’s outstanding. He’s been a coach for 15 years and has been part of the system right from the A-teams, junior World Cup teams. He knows these boys better than I do. If you look at the 2015 World Cup [where Arun was the bowling coach], India took 77 out of the possible 80 wickets. If Bharat Arun’s name was someone else who played a lot of Tests, you would have put him on top of the tree.”

‘Can’t control speculation’

Captain Virat Kohli, on his part, was more measured in his response when asked how challenging the tour of Sri Lanka is going to be, given the backdrop of the controversies surrounding the appointment of the coach.

“I only have the bat in hand and my job is to go out there on the field and control what is under my control,” Kohli said. “That’s what I have done over the last two months. These speculations fly around, I can’t control them. My job is to bring the best out of the team and perform to the best of my abilities.”

Looking forward to the Sri Lanka series, Kohli recollected how India’s previous tour to the Emerald Isle was the beginning of their brilliant run in the longest format of the game. India had won the 2015 series 2-1 after losing the first Test in Galle.

“I think that was a landmark tour,” said Kohli. “The team has matured in the last 24 months, and that [series] was the start of the belief system that we can win away from home and we have the side, the team culture for it. Losing the first Test was a shock to us but that’s the team culture we had created. We believed in our abilities and that we can win from any situation.”

With the support staff that Kohli has enjoyed working with in the past now in place, both the captain and coach insisted on the importance of communication. It’s not a secret that there was a breakdown of communication between the captain and Kumble over the past few months. While Kohli mentioned it’s important to be on the same page with the people you work with, just like any other walk of life, Shastri took over and had the final word.

“As a player, you want your mind clear and play without a care in the world about what’s happening on the outside. That happens with good communication with the support staff. As the head coach, my job is to do exactly that for every player. To put him in a frame of mind where he’s thinking only about his role and he’s thinking about the team.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From catching Goan dances in Lisbon to sampling langar in Munich

A guide to the surprising Indian connect in Lisbon and Munich.

Pixabay

For several decades, a trip to Europe simply meant a visit to London, Paris and the Alps of Switzerland. Indians today, though, are looking beyond the tried and tested destinations and making an attempt to explore the rest of Europe as well. A more integrated global economy, moreover, has resulted in a more widespread Indian diaspora. Indeed, if you know where to look, you’ll find traces of Indian culture even in some unlikely cities. Lisbon and Munich are good cities to include in your European sojourn as they both offer compelling reasons to visit, thanks to a vibrant cultural life. Here’s a guide to everything Indian at Lisbon and Munich, when you wish to take a break from all the sight-seeing and bar crawling you’re likely to indulge in.

Lisbon

Lisbon is known as one of the most vibrant cities in Western Europe. On its streets, the ancient and the modern co-exist in effortless harmony. This shows in the fact that the patron saint day festivities every June make way for a summer that celebrates the arts with rock, jazz and fado concerts, theatre performances and art exhibitions taking place around the city. Every two years, Lisbon also hosts the largest Rock festival in the world, Rock in Rio Lisboa, that sees a staggering footfall.

The cultural life of the city has seen a revival of sorts under the current Prime Minister, Antonio Costa. Costa is of Indian origin, and like many other Indian-origin citizens prominent in Portugal’s political, business and entertainment scenes, he exemplifies Lisbon’s deep Indian connect. Starting from Vasco Da Gama’s voyage to India, Lisbon’s historic connection to Goa is well-documented. Its traces can be still be seen on the streets of both to this day.

While the Indian population in Lisbon is largely integrated with the local population, a few diaspora groups are trying to keep their cultural roots alive. Casa de Goa, formed in the ‘90s, is an association of people of Goans, Damanese and Diuese origins residing in Lisbon. Ekvat (literally meaning ‘roots’ in Konkani) is their art and culture arm that aims to preserve Goan heritage in Portugal. Through all of its almost 30-year-long existence, Ekvat has been presenting traditional Goan dance and music performances in Portugal and internationally.

Be sure to visit the Champlimaud Centre for the Unknown, hailed a masterpiece of contemporary architecture, which was designed by the critically-acclaimed Goan architect Charles Correa. If you pay attention, you can find ancient Indian influences, like cut-out windows and stand-alone pillars. The National Museum of Ancient Art also has on display a collection of intricately-crafted traditional Goan jewellery. At LOSTIn - Esplanada Bar, half of the people can be found lounging about in kurtas and Indian shawls. There’s also a mural of Bal Krishna and a traditional Rajasthani-style door to complete the desi picture. But it’s not just the cultural landmarks that reflect this connection. The integration of Goans in Lisbon is so deep that most households tend to have Goa-inspired textiles and furniture as a part of their home decor, and most families have adapted Goan curries in their cuisine. In the past two decades, the city has seen a surge in the number of non-Goan Indians as well. North Indian delicacies, for example, are readily available and can be found on Zomato, which has a presence in the city.

If you wish to avoid the crowds of the peak tourist season, you can even consider a visit to Lisbon during winter. To plan your trip, check out your travel options here.

Munich

Munich’s biggest draw remains the Oktoberfest – the world’s largest beer festival for which millions of people from around the world converge in this historic city. Apart from the flowing Oktoberfest beer, it also offers a great way to get acquainted with the Bavarian folk culture and sample their traditional foods such as Sauerkraut (red cabbage) and Weißwurst (a white sausage).

If you plan to make the most of the Oktoberfest, along with the Bavarian hospitality you also have access to the services of the Indian diaspora settled in Munich. Though the Indian community in Munich is smaller than in other major European destinations, it does offer enough of a desi connect to satisfy your needs. The ISKCON temple at Munich observes all major rituals and welcomes everyone to their Sunday feasts. It’s not unusual to find Germans, dressed in saris and dhotis, engrossed in the bhajans. The Art of Living centre offers yoga and meditation programmes and discourses on various spiritual topics. The atmosphere at the Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Sabha is similarly said to be peaceful and accommodating of people of all faiths. They even organise guided tours for the benefit of the non-Sikhs who are curious to learn more about the religion. Their langar is not to be missed.

There are more options that’ll help make your stay more comfortable. Some Indian grocery stores in the city stock all kinds of Indian spices and condiments. In some, like Asien Bazar, you can even bargain in Hindi! Once or twice a month, Indian film screenings do take place in the cinema halls, but the best way to catch up on developments in Indian cinema is to rent video cassettes and VCDs. Kohinoor sells a wide range of Bollywood VCDs, whereas Kumaras Asean Trades sells Tamil cassettes. The local population of Munich, and indeed most Germans too, are largely enamoured by Bollywood. Workshops on Bollywood dance are quite popular, as are Bollywood-themed events like DJ nights and dance parties.

The most attractive time to visit is during the Oktoberfest, but if you can brave the weather, Munich during Christmas is also a sight to behold. You can book your tickets here.

Thanks to the efforts of the Indian diaspora abroad, even lesser-known European destinations offer a satisfying desi connect to the proud Indian traveller. Lufthansa, which offers connectivity to Lisbon and Munich, caters to its Indian flyers’ priorities and understands how proud they are of their culture. In all its India-bound flights and flights departing from India, flyers can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalised by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.