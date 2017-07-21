Women’s World Cup semifinal, Live: India close to booking Lord’s berth

India reached the semifinal of the Women’s World Cup for only the second time after an inspired show against New Zealand in their last league match. But standing in the way of India and a place in the final at Lord’s is the formidable Australia – six times champions and title holders. In what will be their toughest match of their World Cup campaign yet, India will have to put in a superlative effort to reach the final. A tough task, but not impossible. Follow all the live updates from the India vs Australia semifinal at Derby here.

Live updates:

Fifty for Alex Blackwell! All may be over for Australia in the semifinal, but Blackwell is fighting on alone, with an attacking 36-ball 50. The veteran brings up her half-century

Wicket! India one wicket away from the final! Megan Schutt tries to flick this one over midwicket but as has been the case with Australia today, it doesn’t find the distance but finds the fielder instead. Goswami takes a neat, low catch and Deepti Sharma gets her second wicket. Australia 169/9 and India are on the verge of a second World Cup final.

"Australia on the brink of crashing out..."



The favourites are nine down as @megan_schutt is caught by Goswami.https://t.co/ftBJKa7kE4 pic.twitter.com/L4cf15LzgB — Test Match Special (@bbctms) July 20, 2017

Wicket! Sharp by Goswami! Jonassen is runout in an unfortunate manner, but India will take it. She was backing up too much as Blackwell played one straight back. An alert Goswami gets her hands on the ball, and it fortuitously goes right to stumps and dislodges them. A smart move by the bowler, not so much by the batter. In the end, Australia’s eight wicket is down and India are closing in on a monumental final. Australia 154/8.

Wicket! Seventh wicket falls! The scoreboard pressure is getting to Australia as another wicket falls – second in the last 5 overs. Ashleigh Gardner is done in by Poonam Yadav’s spin and she chips a lollipop catch to Mithali Raj at cover. She walks back on 1 off 3 and Australia are down to 152/7. Jess Jonassen is in next, but India can smell the victory.

Wicket! Goswami gets Healy! The veteran pacer is brought back and gets her second wicket on her third ball. The increasing run rate forces the Australian wicketkeeper-batter to go for a big shot, middles it but it doesn’t have enough power and it goes straight to mid-on. Shikha Pandey holds on and Australia’s sixth wicket has fallen. That may well be the match for Australia, 148/6.

Wicket! Shikha Pandey strikes again! The Indian pacer comes back for another spell in the 27th over and this time, gets a wicket off her very first ball. Ellyse Perry, this World Cup’s highest run getter, is dismissed on 38 off 56. She was trying to guide it to third man but get an edge behind to keeper Sushma Verma. It’s a tame dismissal after a fighting knock and half the Australians are back in the dugout on 140/5. The big-hitting Alyssa Healy in next.

End of Over 25, Australia 135/4: Vilani was middling the ball at will, with boundaries every over. Yadav went for 8 in the 21st, with a cracking reverse sweep for four. Gayakwad conceded 7 with another lofted shot to the ropes.

The 100-run partnership between the two was up, with Vilani scoring 72 of them off 53 balls – great power batting in the a pressure situation. But a tidy over Yadav brings in the pressure and she falls going for a big shot in the next over to Gayakwad. Yadav bowls another tight over as India attempt to stifle the boundaries.

Australia need 147 off 102 balls for a place in the final.

Ellyse Perry moves to 35* and now has 400 runs for the tournament! 👏👏 #WWC17 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4XlYTttkaR — Australia Women 🏏 (@SouthernStars) July 20, 2017

Wicket! The dangerous Vilani is dismissed! Rajeshwari Gayakwad has got the crucial breakthrough and the hard-hitting Elyse Vilani is dismissed on 75 off 58. She comes down the track to go for another big shot but doesn’t get her full weight under it. It’s hit powerfully but only goes straight to the fielder at mid-on and Smriti Mandhana holds on to it. This is a huge wicket for India, Australia 126/4. Alex Blackwell the next batter in.

End of Over 20, Australia 106/3: The 50-run stand comes up between Vilani and Perry, at run a ball in the 16th over. Vilani has been the aggressor in the partnership, at a strike rate over 100 and these two have the potential to play big knocks. Three boundaries in Poonam Yadav’s 18th over brings up Vilani’s half-century off only 41 balls. Sharma comes back and goes for 11 runs as Australia’s 100 comes up. This is a vital partnership and India are trying almost all their bowlers to try and break it.

Villani is the first Australian and 6th woman overall to make two 50+ scores batting at #5-11 at a World Cup. #WWC17 https://t.co/FKrBux5mxQ — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) July 20, 2017

Fifty for Elyse Vilani! She gets there in only 41 balls with three boundaries in the 18th over. It’s her second half-century in this World Cup. She has been taking the attack to the Indian bowlers and will give Australia some hope in this tough chase.

End of Over 15, Australia 69/3: Gayakwad in the attack in the 11th over and Pandey drops a difficult catch of Villani on 10. She goes on to take Pandey for 5 runs in her next over. Sharma then changes ends and is a little profligate with 14 runs in her, 5 of those Extras. She is replaced by Gayakwad right after that. Poonam Yadav is brought in from the other end and she gives away six runs. But no wicket as Perry and Vilani rebuild. Their partnership worth 48 runs now, almost at run a ball.

50 at a run a ball — and while they were about it, the ask rate has climbed above 8. Good indication of just how tough the ask is for Aus. — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) July 20, 2017

End of Over 10, Australia 34/3: Perry scores the first boundary of the Australian innings in the 6th over and Bolton follows it with another in the 7th to give Australia some momentum in the chase. But spin comes in the right over and gets the break through right away. However, Perry and Vilani trying to play aggressive cricket with a couple of boundaries to keep the required run rate in check. 24 runs and 1 wicket in the last 5 overs.

Deepti Sharma - The 1st player to score 200+ runs & take 10 wkts in a single edition of ODI WC (Men/Women) at an age of 20 or less. #WWC17 — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 20, 2017

Wicket! Stunning return catch by Sharma! India introduce spin in the eight over and off-spinner Deepti Sharma strikes on her second ball. Nicole Bolton lobs the ball back and the athletic 19-year-old dives full length to her right to pouch a stunning, reflex catch very close to the ground. The opener walks back on 14 off 21 and Australia in real trouble are 21/3 in under 8 overs. Elyse Vilani in next. India on the prowl here.

Wicket! Lanning is clean bowled by Goswami on a duck! What a stunning delivery, what a big wicket. An angled delivery, just short of good length and it shapes to go straight and uproots the off stump. The Australia captain walks back on an 8-ball duck and the Indians are ecstatic. They have got the best batter in the women’s game out on a duck in a tough chase in the semifinal. Australia 9/2 in 5 overs.

End of Over 5, Australia 9/2: Goswami starts with a good over giving away only four, but with a missed LBW opportunity on the fourth ball. Hawkeye showed all three red but India didn’t appeal. Mooney was dismissed soon after by Pandey though, so not much of a difference. The next overs by the pace duo go for 1, 1 and 1, along with the big wicket of Meg Lanning on a duck.

Wicket! Shikha Pandey strikes in her first over again! After an eventful first over, Pandey has clean bowled Beth Mooney on her second delivery. The ball swings and goes between bat and pad to knock the stump straight off. Great start for India and the prolific Aussie opening partnership is broken early as Mooney walks back on 1 off 5. Captain Meg Lanning in next.

Time for the chase! Jhulan Goswami with the new ball, Beth Mooney and Nicole Bolton set to open as Australia aim for a record run chase in a World Cup.

Can India defend 281 and go to the finals at Lord’s?

The best ODI knock I've seen. SF of a WC, v current WC holders, hit seamers/spinners to all parts with touch/power. Kaur's 171 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Mel 'MJ' Jones (@meljones_33) July 20, 2017

Take a bow @ImHarmanpreet , best innings I've ever seen!! #WWC17 — Charlotte Edwards (@Lottie2323) July 20, 2017

India finish on 281/4. What an innings we have just seen! It’s hard to describe but here are the ballistic statistics.

19 runs off the 41st over from Jonassen, 13 runs off the 42nd over off Schutt.

India’s run rate is a terrific 6.69.

Harmanpreet Kaur is unbeaten on 171 off 115, despite limping through her runs.

Veda Krishnamurthy is unbeaten on 16 off 10.

The partnership is worth 43 off only 20 balls.

End of Over 40, India 249/4: A long break to fix the broken stump mic (No, not by Harmanpreet) and Schutt is brought back into the attack. The outcome is the same – a mandatory four off the over. But it is the next over by Gardner that is a spectacle ; 23 runs, 2 consecutive 6s, 2 consecutive 4s and she races to 126 off 98 with some exhilarating hitting. The 100-run partnership between the two also comes up, with Harman contributing a whopping 77 off 38!

However, she seems to be not fully fit, with the trainer coming back to check on her after an over. But whatever that is, her batting isn’t too affected as she slams nine of Schutt’s next.

Elyse Vilani is brought in next for her first over of the match – Lanning’s bowling changes have been odd – but once again, Harmanpreet. She gets Sharma’s wicket but is taken for 19 runs. Perry’s 40th over goes for only six, but sees Harman go past 150 runs, the first ever by an Indian in a World Cup. This time, she celebrates.

Wicket! Deepti Sharma departs! The able foil to Harmanpreet’s hurricane is out on a valuable 25 off 35. The bowling change works, a little, for Australia as Elyse Vilani gets the 19-year-old bowled. Straight ball, missed as she goes for a hoick, goes through and the stumps are broken. India 238/4. The explosive Veda Krishnamurthy is in next. More fireworks?

Hundred for Harmanpreet Kaur! A century off only 90 balls and while it is a fast and furious innings, it’s not without drama. She hits it to deep midwicket and runs a single but then wants two. Deepti Sharma responds late and both have out in long dives to make it back safely. Australia appeal and the third umpire is called into action. But before he can respond, an angry Harman has blasted Sharma. One in furious, the other in tears but both are not out. Mona Meshram comes out with drinks and is comforting both of them and Harman makes up with a hand over the teen’s shoulder. There are no celebrations other than an aggressive re-tying of her head band, but this is a crucial, amazing, wonderful innings from the attacking batter in the semifinal. Played, Harmanpreet!

End of Over 35, India 185/3: A big over in the 31st with 10 runs coming off Perry, featuring another amazing boundary from Harmanpreet. Jonassen, brought in place of Gardner, also receives similar treatment with two fours including a mishit that not just fell safe, but ran to the boundary. Another four in Beams’ next over, this one is cut almost disdainfully. The next over Jonassen seems something even better – a powerful slog for six and then a dangerously cheeky shot for four more as she moves into the nineties. Beams meets the same treatment and that’s her 100! 53 runs in the last 5 overs, this is ballistic stuff!

End of Over 30, India 132/3: Sharma player out a watchful over from Gardner but Harmanpreet unleashes her bat in the next over off Wicket-taker Beams. 13 runs come off it, including a Six of a free hit and powerful punch for four. This is also brings up her 10th ODI and second consecutive fifty this World Cup. Couple of good over after that, with Perry being introduced from the other end now. Sharma gets her first boundary off Gardner and India get 31 runs off the last 30 balls.

Fifty for Harmanpreet Kaur! The batter brings up her second consecutive half-century with a smashing Six and a crisp four off Beams. She gets her tenth ODI fifty in 64 deliveries and India will be hoping she sticks around for a while, because with her batting like this, a big score looks very likely.

Wicket! Mithali Raj is clean bowled! Legspinner Kristen Beams gets the Indian captain again, this time she is taken in by the quicker delivery. Raj goes for a shot but the ball is straight and clatters into the stump, dislodging the bails. The World Cup’s leading run-scorer walks back on 36 off 61, but more importantly the dangerous partnership between Raj and Harmanpreet is broken on 66.

Deepti Sharma is in next, and it’s good to see her promoted ahead of Veda Krishnamurthy. Not a big-hitter like Veda, but quite effective with the bat as well with her classic technique.

End of Over 24, India 101/3: Kaur gets into the act with three powerful and clever boundaries in the three overs off Beams, Jonassen and Schutt. She’s a big-hitter and once she starts coming down the track and taking the attack to the bowler, it makes for fast runs and fun watching. The two have been running quick singles as well – always a welcome improvement. That also brings up the 50-run stand off 76 balls. Gardner bowls a frugal over in the 24th and Beams breaks the partnership getting Raj bowled on 36.

Leading from the front, again: Mithali Raj is now the highest run-scorer this tournament, surpassing Tammy Beaumont.

End of Over 20, India 70/2: Perry is brought back into the attack and the pace spin-combination with Kristen Beams gives Australia couple of tight overs with only 15 runs coming in the last five overs. Jonassen replaces Perry to go for a full spin attack in the slog overs. India need Raj and Harmanpreet to try and play a more attacking game to make sure the scoring rate does not dip as much as it did in the last five.

Big stage is for Big Players...India's two biggest players in the middle. Mithali 'consistent' Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur. #WWC17 #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 20, 2017

End of Over 15, India 55/2: Surprisingly, Schutt is brought back in the 11th over, and she bowls a neat line as India try to re-settle after the wicket. But Harmanpreet smacks her for two powerful boundaries in her next over and she is replaced by Kristen Beams, who dimissed Raj in the last game. Meanwhile, the duo are more watchful in wicket-taker Gardner’s overs. India bring up their 50 in the 14th over and are 55/2 after 15 overs.

End of Over 10, India 36/2: First maiden of the innings comes from Perry in the sixth over, bowling to Raj. Spin is introduced in the seventh over with Jess Jonassen giving away only 2 runs. Pacer Perry continues from the other end and this time, is taken for seven runs as Raj gets her first boundary with a commanding drive through mid-on - more of these, please. She gets another cracking four in the next over and Ashleigh Gardner is introduced in the attack, who gets the breakthrough right away, India 36/2 after 10.

IND 36/2 after 10. Not great but recovered from similar pos v NZ.#WWC17



59/0 vENG

42/2 vWI

40/1 vSA

37/1 vSL

31/2 vNZ

25/1 vAUS

17/1 vPAK — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) July 20, 2017

Wicket! Punam Raut gone on 14! Ashliegh Gardner strikes on her very second ball and the centurion from the last match against Australia goes on 14 off 26. She goes on her knees and tries to go big but doesn’t quite get the distance and it goes straight to Beth Mooney at deep midwicket. The shot and the intent behind it not so bad, but she the execution didn’t quite work. India 35/2, the attacking Harmanpeet Kaur is in next, promoted once again to No 4 ahead of Deepti Sharma.

End of Over 5, India 21/1: Smriti Mandhana got off the mark with a neat boundary through covers but falls at the end of the first over on 6. However, Raj and Raut – who built and slow and steady partnership in the last match against Australia – are trying to be more decisive so far, with quicker running between the wickets and trying to go for their shots when they can. India reach 21/1 at the end of five overs, with two smart boundaries in Schutt’s last over.

Tweet does not exist

Smriti Mandhana’s World Cup: First 2 matches: 196 runs. Next 6 matches: 30 runs

Mandhana started the tournament with a flourish but has failed to get going after her century against West Indies in the second match. First 2 matches: 196 runs Next 6 matches: 30 runs

WICKET! India lose Smriti Mandhana in the first over! The opener falls early once again, and after a neat boundary to get off the mark. Schutt gives her some room and she tries a tentative shot without getting proper bat on it. The chip goes straight to Elyse Villani at cover who catches it without any difficulty. Mandhana out on 6, India 6/1 at the end of the first over and in walks captain and leader Mithali Raj.

National Anthems done, it’s time for the semifinal to finally begin. Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut to open for India, Megan Schutt with the new ball for Australia

Playing XIs

India are playing an unchanged XI from the win against New Zealand, while Lanning comes back for Australia, in place of Rachel Haynes.

INDw XI: S Mandhana, P Raut, M Raj, H Kaur, D Sharma, V Krishnamurthy, S Verma, J Goswami, S Pandey, R Gayakwad, P Yadav — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 20, 2017

AUSw XI: B Mooney, N Bolton, M Lanning, E Perry, E Villani, A Blackwell, A Healy, A Gardner, J Jonassen, M Schutt, K Beams — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 20, 2017

Toss time! With the rain-curtailed match this is a crucial toss to win.

Mithali Raj has won the toss and India will bat first, despite the weather conditions. Raj says the pitch looks good to bat on. Meg Lanning says it’s a good toss to lose not knowing how the weather will play.

Meanwhile, the teams are warming up and the weather looks warmer too. Play will begin in 15 minutes, stay tuned.

GOOD NEWS! Play to begin at 6.15 PM

The pitch is ready and we will have the semifinal between India and Australia very soon! The match has been 42 overs per side. Toss will be held at 5.55 PM, stay tuned!

A 42-over semifinal then. These are the revised playing conditions

The first Powerplay will be nine overs instead of 10, the Batting Powerplay will be four overs.

Two bowlers can bowl nine overs, while three bowlers can bowl a maximum of eight.

GAME ON! #AUSvIND will start at 13:45 with the toss at 13:25!



42 overs per side. #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/uTp5SXPOGs — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 20, 2017

Good news in Derby!



Coin toss at 10:25pm AEST with play to begin at 10:45pm.



Match reduced to 42 overs per side #WWC17 #AUSvIND — Australia Women 🏏 (@SouthernStars) July 20, 2017

Match will start at 1.45pm, and will be 42 overs a side. #WWC17 — Raf Nicholson (@RafNicholson) July 20, 2017

The covers are off!

5: 15: The covers are off and the captains have had a look at the pitch. The umpires will now inspect the pitch and see whether and when we will have the game.

Off comes the big one!



We have a cover-free pitch 🙌#AUSvIND #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/dEixIedMY2 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 20, 2017

Pitch is finally revealed, and that's #MithaliRaj checking it out. pic.twitter.com/0ItRZ7s4B6 — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) July 20, 2017

04:34 pm: The supersoppers were out on the ground, the staff were working at full swing and on cue, it started raining again. Not looking like we’ll have a start anytime soon. Reminder that the cut-off for a 20-over match today is 21:08 IST and there’s a reserve day as well.

Still some light rain falling in Derby. Umpires will inspect the pitch at 13:45 BST. #AUSvIND #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/wmSXCoVnoG — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 20, 2017

Here’s Veda Krishnamurthy, the star of India’s win over New Zealand, in an interesting interview with ICC.

"This is a wolf-pack and I'm the alpha of the team"@vedakmurthy08 on her role ahead of #AUSvIND today in Derby! #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/tDCwEXfWRZ — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2017

Things in Derby look bleak...

Mithali Raj’s choice of book get some really cheeky responses. But the best comes from the man himself!

Clearly she's not going to bowl first then https://t.co/Ageemy90Xk — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) July 20, 2017

She's missing a trick - get some coinage out of Nass! Best promo he can get! https://t.co/VDOqSpoBYv — Isa Guha (@isaguha) July 20, 2017

She's taking it back to the shop, It was a mistake, she was after the Tess Gerritsen one. pic.twitter.com/byFEZo8nXV — Ian Wilson (@felicefan) July 20, 2017

Not much in that book about how to win a World Cup semi I'm afraid !! Let's hope she doesn't read the bit on what to do at the toss either . https://t.co/3amZfKS99t — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) July 20, 2017

With the rain coming down, Mithali Raj has her handy book ready to keep her company. But her choice for the semifinals is an interesting one – Nasser Hussain’s autobiography, Playing with Fire.

Strong book choice for India's Mithali Raj 👌 - don't you agree @nassercricket? Watch #AUSvIND in #WWC17 semi-final on SS Cricket (404) pic.twitter.com/f898x6Mq4p — Sky Sports Cricket🏏 (@SkyCricket) July 20, 2017

We will know if the match will take place soon, till then read the potential match-ups that could decide the tone of the semifinal.

Personally, Meg Lanning vs Indian spin quartet could prove to be the most decisive match-up, especially with in the rainy conditions.

Toss delayed at Derby



But don't worry @bbctms will keep you entertained & there is much better forecast for later in the day



On air 1015 pic.twitter.com/6YvmSzU6Wg — Test Match Special (@bbctms) July 20, 2017 https://twitter.com/bbctms/status/887959494159937536

Unfortunately the rain is falling in Derby and the toss has been delayed. #AUSvIND #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/yF8MuDIlNw — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 20, 2017

The news from the Derby is not good. It’s been pouring heavily and covers are on. The semifinal does have a reserve day, but people at the ground are optimistic that play will start soon.