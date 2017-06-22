Definitely won’t be easy for England: Mithali Raj says India are determined ahead of World Cup final

Ahead of the World Cup final on Sunday at Lord’s, India captain Mithali Raj said the team is both excited and determined.

“As a team we are all very excited to be part of the final. We knew that this tournament wasn’t going to be easy but the way the girls have turned up at every situation when the team needed, whether it was the batters or bowlers,” Raj said, after the semifinal win over Australia on Thursday.

India had earlier defeated England by 35 runs in their opening match and also beat New Zealand in a virtual quarterfinal, marking victories over the top three teams in women’s cricket.

Raj is aware of the challenge of playing England in England, but has sounded a warning that her team is prepared.

“It definitely isn’t going to be easy for England. But it will come down to how we perform on that day. We really have to work on our planning and strategy because England have also peaked after being defeated by us in the first game. They have performed well in the run up to the final, so playing a host in their own country is going to be a challenge. But saying that this unit is up for it,” she said.

Well Played #WomenInBlue!

After a brilliant victory all set to give our best in finals. Focused on winning the #worldcup #BleedBlue #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/HPRNQkHGDi — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 21, 2017

It was a collective team effort after Harmanpreet Kaur’s sensational 115-ball unbeaten 171-run innings that set up the 36-run win over defending champions Australia. Raj praised he team for coming together and peaking at the right time.

“Harman’s innings was exceptional. Bowlers have done really well. Jhulan [Goswami] has comeback into her rhythm, Shikha [Pandey] also bowled well and spinners have also done a good job. This unit looks compact now,” she said. “After losing we made a comeback against New Zealand and winning a semi-final against Australia is a huge achievement.”

“We have players now who are of international standard. They are standing up every game. We have a new woman of the match to stand up and perform for the team. We have seen Smriti playing one of the best innings against England. Then Poonam Raut scored against Australia, we also have Harmanpreet Kaur. So the top order is scoring when it’s actually needed and also the response from the bowling unit has been brilliant,” the captain said of India’s campaign.

Once in a life time opportunity

Kaur had suffered cramps during her sensational innings and asked if she would be available for the summit clash, Raj was non-committal about the answer, just like Kaur at the presentatin ceremony.

“Well, I am sure she would want to be part of playing XI that is going to the World Cup final at Lords. All of us are raring to be a part of that atmosphere and it is a once in a life time opportunity to be part of the finals,” Raj said, reflecting on India’s first World Cup final appearance since 2005.

“If we can pull it off in the final, it will be a big thing in India. It would be kind of revolution in women’s cricket in India. Everybody has emphasised that we need to win an ICC tournament, so this is the stage and this is the platform. I probably wouldnt have a word to describe it,” the 34-year-old said.

Meanwhile, Meg Lanning, the Australian captain was crestfallen but credited India for the win.

“Innings by Kaur was incredible. We couldn’t stop her. Congratulations to India,” Lanning said. “We didn’t get the start we wanted, lost too many wickets through the middle. We haven’t really nailed a full game. We’ve had glimpses with the ball. All in all it was a disappointing end.

“We’re going to have to look at a few things and see what we’re going to need to do, because all of the teams around the world are improving. We’ve got a fair bit of work to do to make sure we keep getting better to make sure we beat sides like England and India,” she added.