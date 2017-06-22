Women's World Cup 2017

India’s spinners vs England’s middle order: The battles within the battle in the World Cup final

The title clash will be decided by the players who come out on top in the smaller clashes at Lord’s on Sunday.

by 
England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup | Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

India are in a World Cup final at Lord’s. The last time that happened, in 1983 with Kapil Dev’s men, the game was revolutionised in the country. Now, Mithali Raj’s women are on the verge of a similar revolution.

Standing in the way of their first ever title are hosts England – the team that India beat in their first match of the World Cup, but who have been unbeaten since. Their head-to-head in a World Cup is almost neatly balanced at 6-4.

But as we have seen in the last few matches, records and reputations means nothing in a knockout match. The title clash will be decided by which side balances the individual brilliance with team effort on the day. It will be decided by which players win the smaller battles within the bigger ones.

With stars and standout performers in both teams, it’s hard to pick or predict who will come out on top in these contests. Here’s a look at the players and match-ups to watch out for.

Shikha Pandey vs Tammy Beaumont

This is one contest that can potentially define the tone of the innings at the outset. Shikha Pandey is India’s strike bowler, getting a big wicket in her very first over in three matches – Laura Wolvaardt against South Africa, Suzie Bates against New Zealand and Berth Mooney against Australia. Opener Tammy Beaumont is England’s highest run-scorer with 387 runs, including a blistering 148 against South Africa, who can single-handedly give England a launchpad for big scores.

In the final, only one of these trends will stand. The Indian pacer’s ever-improving swing bowling and accuracy, while her new ball partner Jhulan Goswami is not at her best, means that the bulk of the reasonability will be on her to stifle the opening partnership. Pandey got Beaumont out the last time these two played each other – albeit in the ninth over. This time, she will bank on the natural movement on offer at Lord’s to get another early wicket. Beaumont will bank on her knowledge of the conditions to navigate the new ball. Whoever among them blinks first, will give the opponents a crucial early advantage.

Mithali Raj vs Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt

In an ideal scenario, the new ball bowlers would be up against the openers. But India have not been able to build a strong opening partnership since the 144-run stand in the first match. Assuming England’s pacers get an early wicket, the onus will be on captain Mithali Raj to guide the Indian innings as she has done throughout the tournament.

The consistent Raj will be the prized wicket for the hosts for several reasons: She is the second highest run-getter this World Cup, with one century and three fifties. She has scored more runs against England than anyone else in ODI cricket. She has also scored more than anyone else in ODI cricket, as a matter of fact.

Once she plays herself in, it takes a long time to dislodge her. Her presence at the crease also allows her batting partners to play more freely. The key for England will be to dismiss her early, and their best bet to do it is their sharp pace attack exploiting the new ball at Lord’s.

Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt have so far been a tight new ball pair and the pressure they create with dot balls yields results on way or the other. Brunt may have only five wickets so far, but has an economy of just 3.74, impressive for a pacer bowling upfront. In the final, Knight will hope these two pacers can get her Indian counterpart out before the spinners come into play. However, Raj’s run in the tournament so far, says otherwise.

India’s spinners vs England’s middle order

This is the battle that will be at the core of the World Cup final: England’s biggest strength vs India’s biggest weapon. And this is the battle that will almost decide where the trophy goes.

That the English batters have been prolific this World Cup, is perhaps understatement. Four out of the top 10 highest run getters are English – Tammy Beaumont (387), Heather Knight (363), Sarah Taylor (351) and Nat Sciver (318). England have scored the top two this World Cup – 377/7 vs Pakistan and 373/5 vs South Africa. Sciver is also the only player to make more than one century.

At the same time, Indian spinners have been destructive in the English conditions, combining turn, flight and guile. They have taken a combined 41 wickets in the World Cup so far with two best bowling figures in the tournament to their name – Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s 5/15 against New Zealand and Ekta Bisht’s 5/18 against Pakistan.

When these two rampaging forces meet in the final, it’ll be a crucial clash. Their semi-final against South Africa showed that even the high-flying English can be kept quiet by smart bowling. Interestingly, it looks like Lord’s could aid the spinners, given Moeen Ali’s match-winning performance in the recently concluded Test match.

If the Indian spin attack – Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Gayakwad, and part-timer Harmanpreet Kaur (if fit) gets similar purchase, the English batters could be in for a serious trouble, like New Zealand. Similarly, if the English middle order fires all cylinders, the Indian spin guns could be used as cannon fodder, like South Africa. This battle within a battle is too close to call.

Deepti Sharma vs Heather Knight

When they get the ball, both Deepti Sharma and Heather Knight are bowlers that get breakthroughs. With the bat in hand, both make telling, game-changing contributions. Knight is the joint-highest wicket-taker for England, even though she has bowled half the overs the rest of the bowling unit has.

Sharma is India’s highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets, her off spin baffling most batters. Knight is also the second-highest run-getter for them with the highest average – a strong 56. Sharma hasn’t got a chance to bat as much, but can wrack up the big scores, case in pint, her record 188 earlier this year. Knight is the experienced captain at 26. Sharma is a talented rookie at 19. The similarities and differences between the two aside, both are the foremost all-rounders in their teams.

The last time these two teams played, Knight off-breaks got two of the three wickets that fell – Smriti Mandhana on 90 and Raj on 71. The captain will back herself to repeat that in the final, but the Indian batting has gotten only stronger since – batting as deep at nine on a good day.

On the other hand, India will hope Knight doesn’t dig in with the bat, since she’s the link between the middle- and lower-order, who can all bat it out big, as we saw in the tense semi-final against South Africa. It is against the same South Africa that Sharma top-scored with a watchful 60 as the team collapsed to 158.

It’ll be interesting to see how the two all-rounders shape the game on Sunday. But in this particular match-up, the bet is on Knight fighting her way through.

Harmanpreet Kaur vs … all the bowlers

After her assault against Australia, it almost seems unlikely that any bowler will trouble the big-hitter. But maybe injury could. If Harmanpreet Kaur is indeed fit to play the final, every English bowler will be wary of her bat. She can slog you cleanly over the ropes with as much ease as she plays crisp cricket shots. If Knight and Mark Robinson do come up with a plan to stop her and a bowler does execute it, well, good luck to them. For now, the only contest we see is Harmanpreet vs getting 100% fit in time for Sunday.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From catching Goan dances in Lisbon to sampling langar in Munich

A guide to the surprising Indian connect in Lisbon and Munich.

Pixabay

For several decades, a trip to Europe simply meant a visit to London, Paris and the Alps of Switzerland. Indians today, though, are looking beyond the tried and tested destinations and making an attempt to explore the rest of Europe as well. A more integrated global economy, moreover, has resulted in a more widespread Indian diaspora. Indeed, if you know where to look, you’ll find traces of Indian culture even in some unlikely cities. Lisbon and Munich are good cities to include in your European sojourn as they both offer compelling reasons to visit, thanks to a vibrant cultural life. Here’s a guide to everything Indian at Lisbon and Munich, when you wish to take a break from all the sight-seeing and bar crawling you’re likely to indulge in.

Lisbon

Lisbon is known as one of the most vibrant cities in Western Europe. On its streets, the ancient and the modern co-exist in effortless harmony. This shows in the fact that the patron saint day festivities every June make way for a summer that celebrates the arts with rock, jazz and fado concerts, theatre performances and art exhibitions taking place around the city. Every two years, Lisbon also hosts the largest Rock festival in the world, Rock in Rio Lisboa, that sees a staggering footfall.

The cultural life of the city has seen a revival of sorts under the current Prime Minister, Antonio Costa. Costa is of Indian origin, and like many other Indian-origin citizens prominent in Portugal’s political, business and entertainment scenes, he exemplifies Lisbon’s deep Indian connect. Starting from Vasco Da Gama’s voyage to India, Lisbon’s historic connection to Goa is well-documented. Its traces can be still be seen on the streets of both to this day.

While the Indian population in Lisbon is largely integrated with the local population, a few diaspora groups are trying to keep their cultural roots alive. Casa de Goa, formed in the ‘90s, is an association of people of Goans, Damanese and Diuese origins residing in Lisbon. Ekvat (literally meaning ‘roots’ in Konkani) is their art and culture arm that aims to preserve Goan heritage in Portugal. Through all of its almost 30-year-long existence, Ekvat has been presenting traditional Goan dance and music performances in Portugal and internationally.

Be sure to visit the Champlimaud Centre for the Unknown, hailed a masterpiece of contemporary architecture, which was designed by the critically-acclaimed Goan architect Charles Correa. If you pay attention, you can find ancient Indian influences, like cut-out windows and stand-alone pillars. The National Museum of Ancient Art also has on display a collection of intricately-crafted traditional Goan jewellery. At LOSTIn - Esplanada Bar, half of the people can be found lounging about in kurtas and Indian shawls. There’s also a mural of Bal Krishna and a traditional Rajasthani-style door to complete the desi picture. But it’s not just the cultural landmarks that reflect this connection. The integration of Goans in Lisbon is so deep that most households tend to have Goa-inspired textiles and furniture as a part of their home decor, and most families have adapted Goan curries in their cuisine. In the past two decades, the city has seen a surge in the number of non-Goan Indians as well. North Indian delicacies, for example, are readily available and can be found on Zomato, which has a presence in the city.

If you wish to avoid the crowds of the peak tourist season, you can even consider a visit to Lisbon during winter. To plan your trip, check out your travel options here.

Munich

Munich’s biggest draw remains the Oktoberfest – the world’s largest beer festival for which millions of people from around the world converge in this historic city. Apart from the flowing Oktoberfest beer, it also offers a great way to get acquainted with the Bavarian folk culture and sample their traditional foods such as Sauerkraut (red cabbage) and Weißwurst (a white sausage).

If you plan to make the most of the Oktoberfest, along with the Bavarian hospitality you also have access to the services of the Indian diaspora settled in Munich. Though the Indian community in Munich is smaller than in other major European destinations, it does offer enough of a desi connect to satisfy your needs. The ISKCON temple at Munich observes all major rituals and welcomes everyone to their Sunday feasts. It’s not unusual to find Germans, dressed in saris and dhotis, engrossed in the bhajans. The Art of Living centre offers yoga and meditation programmes and discourses on various spiritual topics. The atmosphere at the Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Sabha is similarly said to be peaceful and accommodating of people of all faiths. They even organise guided tours for the benefit of the non-Sikhs who are curious to learn more about the religion. Their langar is not to be missed.

There are more options that’ll help make your stay more comfortable. Some Indian grocery stores in the city stock all kinds of Indian spices and condiments. In some, like Asien Bazar, you can even bargain in Hindi! Once or twice a month, Indian film screenings do take place in the cinema halls, but the best way to catch up on developments in Indian cinema is to rent video cassettes and VCDs. Kohinoor sells a wide range of Bollywood VCDs, whereas Kumaras Asean Trades sells Tamil cassettes. The local population of Munich, and indeed most Germans too, are largely enamoured by Bollywood. Workshops on Bollywood dance are quite popular, as are Bollywood-themed events like DJ nights and dance parties.

The most attractive time to visit is during the Oktoberfest, but if you can brave the weather, Munich during Christmas is also a sight to behold. You can book your tickets here.

Thanks to the efforts of the Indian diaspora abroad, even lesser-known European destinations offer a satisfying desi connect to the proud Indian traveller. Lufthansa, which offers connectivity to Lisbon and Munich, caters to its Indian flyers’ priorities and understands how proud they are of their culture. In all its India-bound flights and flights departing from India, flyers can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalised by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.