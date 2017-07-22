Women's World Cup 2017

Circa 2005: When India last reached the final of a Women’s World Cup

The team even then was led by Mithali Raj, but had faltered in the final against a formidable Australia outfit that outclassed them by 98 runs.

by 
RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP

It’s a match not many in the Indian team have played before. In fact, only skipper Mithali Raj and pacer Jhulan Goswami have been part of the Indian team that last played a World Cup final way back in 2005.

The two will reprise their roles again on Sunday as they, along with their current team-mates, square-off against England in the title clash at Lord’s.

The duo, though, will do well to remember the lessons learnt from the one-sided encounter played 12 years ago at the Centurion in South Africa.

Then, India were humbled by 98 runs. In the lead up to the final, though, they had looked robust and finished on second spot in the group stage.

The Indian team was felicitated upon their return to Mumbai following their runners-up finish at the 2005 Women's World Cup. Photo: AFP
The Indian team was felicitated upon their return to Mumbai following their runners-up finish at the 2005 Women's World Cup. Photo: AFP

Their opening tie against Sri Lanka was washed out

Group Stage: Round 1: Sri Lanka 116 (Shashikala Siriwardene 29; Neetu David 3/17) vs India 4/0) - No Result.
Left-arm spinner Neetu David had picked up three wickets to help skittle out the opposition for just 116, however, the rain gods played spoilsport and robbed India a chance to begin their campaign on a winning note.

India registered first win of campaign against Ireland

Group Stage: Round 2: Ireland 65 (Miriam Grealey 38; Amita Sharma 3/12) lost to India 68/1 (Anju Jain 32*) by 9 wickets.
After the disappointment of the opener, India came back strongly in the second game with a convincing nine-wicket win over Ireland. Medium-pacer Amita Sharma was the star for India. She picked up three wickets as Ireland were bundled out for just 65. In reply, India’s batters hardly broke a sweat as they chased down the modest total with the loss of just one wicket.

They made it two wins in a row with victory over hosts

Group Stage: Round 3: South Africa 80 (Johmari Logtenberg 26; Deepa Marathe 4/1) lost to India 81/6 (Rumeli Dhar 33*; Alicia Smith 4/19) by 4 wickets.
India continued their fine form by outplaying hosts South Africa in their third round clash. Fielding first, India ran through the South African batting thanks to an inspired spell by left-arm spinner Deepa Marathe who finished with astounding figures of 4/1. South Africa were bowled out for just 80 runs. The target, though, proved tricky for India as the top order struggled against the fine effort of Alicia Smith (4/19). All-rounder Rumeli Dhar’s unbeaten 33 proved enough to take India across the line with four wickets to spare.

India made it three in a row with win over England

Group Stage: Round 4: England 139 (Charlotte Edwards 58; Jhulan Goswami 4/27) lost to India 141/3 (Anjum Chopra 64) by 7 wickets.
The team’s star pace bowler Jhulan Goswami produced a remarkable spell that knocked the wind out of the English batting line-up. The tall fast bowler picked up four wickets to help restrict the opposition to 139. Later, left-handed batter Anjum Chopra’s patient 64-run knock saw India complete a hat-trick of victories.

India handed reality check by New Zealand

Group Stage: Round 5: New Zealand 184/9 (Sara McGlasha 57; Neetu David 5/32) beat India 168/9 (Mithali Raj 52; Louise Milliken 5/25) by 16 runs.
Raj & Co were handed their first defeat of the campaign by New Zealand. Neetu David’s five-wicket haul went in vain as New Zealand posted a competitive target of 185. In reply, India fell 16 runs short as Kiwi pacer Louise Milliken picked up five wickets of her own to peg India back. Raj played her part with a gritty half-century, but ran out of partners.

India got back to winning ways by edging West Indies

Group Stage: Round 6: West Indies 135 (Pamela Lavine 43; Jhulan Goswami 4/16) lost to India 139/2 (Anju Jain 68; Verena Felicien 2/31) by 8 wickets.
Jhulan Goswami was back at her fiery best. She picked up four wickets to restrict West Indies to 135. In reply, the batters, led by opener Anju Jain (68) took India home with eight wickets to spare.

India-Australia clash abandoned

Group Stage: Round 7: India vs Australia - Match Abandoned.
Rain played spoilsport again as clash between the group-stage’s top two teams was abandoned without a ball being bowled. India, though, finished the group stage on second spot with 30 points behind leaders Australia who had 35 points to their credit.

India exact revenge over New Zealand in semi-final

Semi-final: India 204/6 (Mithali Raj 91*; Rachel Pullar 4/39) beat New Zealand 164 (Maria Fahey 73; Amita Sharma 3/24) by 40 runs.
Skipper Mithali Raj led from the front as India made amends for their group-stage defeat to New Zealand with an emphatic 40-run victory. Batting first for the first time in the tournament, India were propped up by Raj, who smashed an unbeaten 91 to help India post a daunting total of 204/6. The Kiwi batters failed to muster up much of a challenge and were bowled out for 164. Amita Sharma was India’s standout bowler with figures of 3/24.

India found Australia too tough to beat in the final

Final: Australia 215/4 (Karen Rolton 107*, Lisa Sthalekar 55) beat India 117 (Anju Jain 29; Shelley Nitschke 2/14) by 98 runs.
After winning the toss, Australia chose to bat first. They clobbered India’s bowlers through Karen Rolton and Lisa Sthalekar. While the former notched up an unbeaten 107, the latter impressed with a half-century. The duo’s effort saw Australia set India a target of 216 to chase. India never looked settled in their chase and kept losing wickets regularly. Only four batter managed to take their score into double digits with Anju Jain top-scoring with 29. As many as four batters were run-out. India’s innings eventually folded for 117 as Australia romped home to 98-run win to clinch their fifth World Cup title.

Australia won the tournament, for the 5th time, beating India by 98 runs in the final. Photo: AFP
Australia won the tournament, for the 5th time, beating India by 98 runs in the final. Photo: AFP
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From catching Goan dances in Lisbon to sampling langar in Munich

A guide to the surprising Indian connect in Lisbon and Munich.

Pixabay

For several decades, a trip to Europe simply meant a visit to London, Paris and the Alps of Switzerland. Indians today, though, are looking beyond the tried and tested destinations and making an attempt to explore the rest of Europe as well. A more integrated global economy, moreover, has resulted in a more widespread Indian diaspora. Indeed, if you know where to look, you’ll find traces of Indian culture even in some unlikely cities. Lisbon and Munich are good cities to include in your European sojourn as they both offer compelling reasons to visit, thanks to a vibrant cultural life. Here’s a guide to everything Indian at Lisbon and Munich, when you wish to take a break from all the sight-seeing and bar crawling you’re likely to indulge in.

Lisbon

Lisbon is known as one of the most vibrant cities in Western Europe. On its streets, the ancient and the modern co-exist in effortless harmony. This shows in the fact that the patron saint day festivities every June make way for a summer that celebrates the arts with rock, jazz and fado concerts, theatre performances and art exhibitions taking place around the city. Every two years, Lisbon also hosts the largest Rock festival in the world, Rock in Rio Lisboa, that sees a staggering footfall.

The cultural life of the city has seen a revival of sorts under the current Prime Minister, Antonio Costa. Costa is of Indian origin, and like many other Indian-origin citizens prominent in Portugal’s political, business and entertainment scenes, he exemplifies Lisbon’s deep Indian connect. Starting from Vasco Da Gama’s voyage to India, Lisbon’s historic connection to Goa is well-documented. Its traces can be still be seen on the streets of both to this day.

While the Indian population in Lisbon is largely integrated with the local population, a few diaspora groups are trying to keep their cultural roots alive. Casa de Goa, formed in the ‘90s, is an association of people of Goans, Damanese and Diuese origins residing in Lisbon. Ekvat (literally meaning ‘roots’ in Konkani) is their art and culture arm that aims to preserve Goan heritage in Portugal. Through all of its almost 30-year-long existence, Ekvat has been presenting traditional Goan dance and music performances in Portugal and internationally.

Be sure to visit the Champlimaud Centre for the Unknown, hailed a masterpiece of contemporary architecture, which was designed by the critically-acclaimed Goan architect Charles Correa. If you pay attention, you can find ancient Indian influences, like cut-out windows and stand-alone pillars. The National Museum of Ancient Art also has on display a collection of intricately-crafted traditional Goan jewellery. At LOSTIn - Esplanada Bar, half of the people can be found lounging about in kurtas and Indian shawls. There’s also a mural of Bal Krishna and a traditional Rajasthani-style door to complete the desi picture. But it’s not just the cultural landmarks that reflect this connection. The integration of Goans in Lisbon is so deep that most households tend to have Goa-inspired textiles and furniture as a part of their home decor, and most families have adapted Goan curries in their cuisine. In the past two decades, the city has seen a surge in the number of non-Goan Indians as well. North Indian delicacies, for example, are readily available and can be found on Zomato, which has a presence in the city.

If you wish to avoid the crowds of the peak tourist season, you can even consider a visit to Lisbon during winter. To plan your trip, check out your travel options here.

Munich

Munich’s biggest draw remains the Oktoberfest – the world’s largest beer festival for which millions of people from around the world converge in this historic city. Apart from the flowing Oktoberfest beer, it also offers a great way to get acquainted with the Bavarian folk culture and sample their traditional foods such as Sauerkraut (red cabbage) and Weißwurst (a white sausage).

If you plan to make the most of the Oktoberfest, along with the Bavarian hospitality you also have access to the services of the Indian diaspora settled in Munich. Though the Indian community in Munich is smaller than in other major European destinations, it does offer enough of a desi connect to satisfy your needs. The ISKCON temple at Munich observes all major rituals and welcomes everyone to their Sunday feasts. It’s not unusual to find Germans, dressed in saris and dhotis, engrossed in the bhajans. The Art of Living centre offers yoga and meditation programmes and discourses on various spiritual topics. The atmosphere at the Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Sabha is similarly said to be peaceful and accommodating of people of all faiths. They even organise guided tours for the benefit of the non-Sikhs who are curious to learn more about the religion. Their langar is not to be missed.

There are more options that’ll help make your stay more comfortable. Some Indian grocery stores in the city stock all kinds of Indian spices and condiments. In some, like Asien Bazar, you can even bargain in Hindi! Once or twice a month, Indian film screenings do take place in the cinema halls, but the best way to catch up on developments in Indian cinema is to rent video cassettes and VCDs. Kohinoor sells a wide range of Bollywood VCDs, whereas Kumaras Asean Trades sells Tamil cassettes. The local population of Munich, and indeed most Germans too, are largely enamoured by Bollywood. Workshops on Bollywood dance are quite popular, as are Bollywood-themed events like DJ nights and dance parties.

The most attractive time to visit is during the Oktoberfest, but if you can brave the weather, Munich during Christmas is also a sight to behold. You can book your tickets here.

Thanks to the efforts of the Indian diaspora abroad, even lesser-known European destinations offer a satisfying desi connect to the proud Indian traveller. Lufthansa, which offers connectivity to Lisbon and Munich, caters to its Indian flyers’ priorities and understands how proud they are of their culture. In all its India-bound flights and flights departing from India, flyers can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalised by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.