Usain Bolt warms up for World Championships with season-best of 9.95 seconds in Monaco

Sprint king Usain Bolt and his self-proclaimed successor Wayde van Niekerk stole the limelight at Friday’s Diamond League meet in Monaco.

Bolt produced a strong second half in the 100 metres, easing up over the line in a welcome season’s best of 9.95 seconds.

Bolt, winner of eight Olympic and 11 world gold medals, will bring down the curtain on his glittering career at next month’s world championships in London, where he will compete in the 100 metres and 4x100-metre relay.

But for the moment, it remains entertainment, and Bolt, as he has done consistently throughout his career, played to the sell-out 17,000-capacity crowd at the Louis II Stadium when introduced in warm, balmy weather.

Starting in lane four, Bolt was second slowest out of the blocks, the 100- and 200-metre world record holder easily matched by American Isiah Young in lane two.

But the afterburners were switched on in his drive phase to see Bolt home safely ahead of Young.

“It was good,” Bolt said of his 53rd sub-10-second 100-metre. “I’m going in the right direction, although there is still a lot of work to do. Sub-10 is always good. There are always mixed emotions, I’m happy for my career but sad that it is ending.”

Van Niekerk was also made to work in the 400 metres, fighting off a late surge from Botswanan rival Isaac Makwala.

The world and Olympic champion, also the world record holder in the event, hared off down the back stretch in lane five and looked dead set for another straightforward victory.

But Makwala, in the lane outside, battled back around the final bend into the home strait. Van Niekerk, however, dug deep and surged home in a meeting record of 43.73 seconds, Makwala setting a personal best of 43.84 in second.

“It was a great performance,” said the South African. “I’m feeling positive about it. My body feels to be in great shape and this win from behind gives me confidence. “We still are not peaking, we trained hard last week and all should be okay for London and my double (200, 400 metres).

“I’m ready for the big plan!”

Strong Semenya

Van Niekerk’s teammate Caster Semenya put in another fine performance in the women’s 800 metres, timing a personal, meet and Diamond League record of 1:55.27 in a race where four national records were set.

Semenya, the current Olympic champion and a two-time world gold medallist, turned the screws in the final 50 metres to beat out Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba by 0.20 seconds, with American Ajee Wilson rounding out the podium.

“I showed my strength, it was a hard fight until the end,” said Semenya, whose world golds came in Berlin in 2009 and Daegu in 2011. “The girls surprised me how good they ran.”

She added, “I think I can run really fast, we are training for that. Now we must decide, maybe tonight, what I’ll do in London, if it’s only the 800 metres, or also the 400 metres or 1,500 metres. The main thing is to stay healthy and a top result will come.”

Kenyan Emmanuel Korir, on his professional debut, set another season’s leading best in the men’s 800 metres, scorching around in temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius in 1:43.10.

That best was matched by female teammate Hellen Obiri, who set a season’s leading time of 8:23.14 in the 3,000 metres as a startling eight of the top 11 racers set personal bests on the fast Monaco track.

Kenya’s reigning world silver medallist Elijah Manangoi surprised the field to win the men’s 1,500 metres, out-sprinting Timothy Cheruiyot to win in a season’s fastest of 3:28.80. Triple 1,500-metre world champion Asbel Kiprop finished more than six seconds off the pace in 11th position.

Rio 3,000-metre steeplechase gold medallist Conseslus Kipruto was a late withdrawal, however, saying he did not want to risk anything before London.

“It is a precautionary measure with my ankle,” the Kenyan said. “Running is going well but jumping is risky at this point. But no worries for the world championships, I will be there.”

US women continued their domination of the 100-metre hurdles, world record holder Kendra Harrison (12.51 seconds) leading home Sharika Nelvis, with Australia’s 2012 Olympic gold medallist Sally Pearson in fourth.