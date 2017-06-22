world athletics

Usain Bolt warms up for World Championships with season-best of 9.95 seconds in Monaco

The Jamaican was second slowest out of the blocks, before the afterburners were switched on in his drive phase in the second half.

by 
ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-MON | Valery Hache/AFP

Sprint king Usain Bolt and his self-proclaimed successor Wayde van Niekerk stole the limelight at Friday’s Diamond League meet in Monaco.

Bolt produced a strong second half in the 100 metres, easing up over the line in a welcome season’s best of 9.95 seconds.

Bolt, winner of eight Olympic and 11 world gold medals, will bring down the curtain on his glittering career at next month’s world championships in London, where he will compete in the 100 metres and 4x100-metre relay.

But for the moment, it remains entertainment, and Bolt, as he has done consistently throughout his career, played to the sell-out 17,000-capacity crowd at the Louis II Stadium when introduced in warm, balmy weather.

Starting in lane four, Bolt was second slowest out of the blocks, the 100- and 200-metre world record holder easily matched by American Isiah Young in lane two.

But the afterburners were switched on in his drive phase to see Bolt home safely ahead of Young.

“It was good,” Bolt said of his 53rd sub-10-second 100-metre. “I’m going in the right direction, although there is still a lot of work to do. Sub-10 is always good. There are always mixed emotions, I’m happy for my career but sad that it is ending.”

Van Niekerk was also made to work in the 400 metres, fighting off a late surge from Botswanan rival Isaac Makwala.

The world and Olympic champion, also the world record holder in the event, hared off down the back stretch in lane five and looked dead set for another straightforward victory.

But Makwala, in the lane outside, battled back around the final bend into the home strait. Van Niekerk, however, dug deep and surged home in a meeting record of 43.73 seconds, Makwala setting a personal best of 43.84 in second.

“It was a great performance,” said the South African. “I’m feeling positive about it. My body feels to be in great shape and this win from behind gives me confidence. “We still are not peaking, we trained hard last week and all should be okay for London and my double (200, 400 metres).

“I’m ready for the big plan!”

Strong Semenya

Van Niekerk’s teammate Caster Semenya put in another fine performance in the women’s 800 metres, timing a personal, meet and Diamond League record of 1:55.27 in a race where four national records were set.

Semenya, the current Olympic champion and a two-time world gold medallist, turned the screws in the final 50 metres to beat out Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba by 0.20 seconds, with American Ajee Wilson rounding out the podium.

“I showed my strength, it was a hard fight until the end,” said Semenya, whose world golds came in Berlin in 2009 and Daegu in 2011. “The girls surprised me how good they ran.”

She added, “I think I can run really fast, we are training for that. Now we must decide, maybe tonight, what I’ll do in London, if it’s only the 800 metres, or also the 400 metres or 1,500 metres. The main thing is to stay healthy and a top result will come.”

Kenyan Emmanuel Korir, on his professional debut, set another season’s leading best in the men’s 800 metres, scorching around in temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius in 1:43.10.

That best was matched by female teammate Hellen Obiri, who set a season’s leading time of 8:23.14 in the 3,000 metres as a startling eight of the top 11 racers set personal bests on the fast Monaco track.

Kenya’s reigning world silver medallist Elijah Manangoi surprised the field to win the men’s 1,500 metres, out-sprinting Timothy Cheruiyot to win in a season’s fastest of 3:28.80. Triple 1,500-metre world champion Asbel Kiprop finished more than six seconds off the pace in 11th position.

Rio 3,000-metre steeplechase gold medallist Conseslus Kipruto was a late withdrawal, however, saying he did not want to risk anything before London.

“It is a precautionary measure with my ankle,” the Kenyan said. “Running is going well but jumping is risky at this point. But no worries for the world championships, I will be there.”

US women continued their domination of the 100-metre hurdles, world record holder Kendra Harrison (12.51 seconds) leading home Sharika Nelvis, with Australia’s 2012 Olympic gold medallist Sally Pearson in fourth.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From catching Goan dances in Lisbon to sampling langar in Munich

A guide to the surprising Indian connect in Lisbon and Munich.

Pixabay

For several decades, a trip to Europe simply meant a visit to London, Paris and the Alps of Switzerland. Indians today, though, are looking beyond the tried and tested destinations and making an attempt to explore the rest of Europe as well. A more integrated global economy, moreover, has resulted in a more widespread Indian diaspora. Indeed, if you know where to look, you’ll find traces of Indian culture even in some unlikely cities. Lisbon and Munich are good cities to include in your European sojourn as they both offer compelling reasons to visit, thanks to a vibrant cultural life. Here’s a guide to everything Indian at Lisbon and Munich, when you wish to take a break from all the sight-seeing and bar crawling you’re likely to indulge in.

Lisbon

Lisbon is known as one of the most vibrant cities in Western Europe. On its streets, the ancient and the modern co-exist in effortless harmony. This shows in the fact that the patron saint day festivities every June make way for a summer that celebrates the arts with rock, jazz and fado concerts, theatre performances and art exhibitions taking place around the city. Every two years, Lisbon also hosts the largest Rock festival in the world, Rock in Rio Lisboa, that sees a staggering footfall.

The cultural life of the city has seen a revival of sorts under the current Prime Minister, Antonio Costa. Costa is of Indian origin, and like many other Indian-origin citizens prominent in Portugal’s political, business and entertainment scenes, he exemplifies Lisbon’s deep Indian connect. Starting from Vasco Da Gama’s voyage to India, Lisbon’s historic connection to Goa is well-documented. Its traces can be still be seen on the streets of both to this day.

While the Indian population in Lisbon is largely integrated with the local population, a few diaspora groups are trying to keep their cultural roots alive. Casa de Goa, formed in the ‘90s, is an association of people of Goans, Damanese and Diuese origins residing in Lisbon. Ekvat (literally meaning ‘roots’ in Konkani) is their art and culture arm that aims to preserve Goan heritage in Portugal. Through all of its almost 30-year-long existence, Ekvat has been presenting traditional Goan dance and music performances in Portugal and internationally.

Be sure to visit the Champlimaud Centre for the Unknown, hailed a masterpiece of contemporary architecture, which was designed by the critically-acclaimed Goan architect Charles Correa. If you pay attention, you can find ancient Indian influences, like cut-out windows and stand-alone pillars. The National Museum of Ancient Art also has on display a collection of intricately-crafted traditional Goan jewellery. At LOSTIn - Esplanada Bar, half of the people can be found lounging about in kurtas and Indian shawls. There’s also a mural of Bal Krishna and a traditional Rajasthani-style door to complete the desi picture. But it’s not just the cultural landmarks that reflect this connection. The integration of Goans in Lisbon is so deep that most households tend to have Goa-inspired textiles and furniture as a part of their home decor, and most families have adapted Goan curries in their cuisine. In the past two decades, the city has seen a surge in the number of non-Goan Indians as well. North Indian delicacies, for example, are readily available and can be found on Zomato, which has a presence in the city.

If you wish to avoid the crowds of the peak tourist season, you can even consider a visit to Lisbon during winter. To plan your trip, check out your travel options here.

Munich

Munich’s biggest draw remains the Oktoberfest – the world’s largest beer festival for which millions of people from around the world converge in this historic city. Apart from the flowing Oktoberfest beer, it also offers a great way to get acquainted with the Bavarian folk culture and sample their traditional foods such as Sauerkraut (red cabbage) and Weißwurst (a white sausage).

If you plan to make the most of the Oktoberfest, along with the Bavarian hospitality you also have access to the services of the Indian diaspora settled in Munich. Though the Indian community in Munich is smaller than in other major European destinations, it does offer enough of a desi connect to satisfy your needs. The ISKCON temple at Munich observes all major rituals and welcomes everyone to their Sunday feasts. It’s not unusual to find Germans, dressed in saris and dhotis, engrossed in the bhajans. The Art of Living centre offers yoga and meditation programmes and discourses on various spiritual topics. The atmosphere at the Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Sabha is similarly said to be peaceful and accommodating of people of all faiths. They even organise guided tours for the benefit of the non-Sikhs who are curious to learn more about the religion. Their langar is not to be missed.

There are more options that’ll help make your stay more comfortable. Some Indian grocery stores in the city stock all kinds of Indian spices and condiments. In some, like Asien Bazar, you can even bargain in Hindi! Once or twice a month, Indian film screenings do take place in the cinema halls, but the best way to catch up on developments in Indian cinema is to rent video cassettes and VCDs. Kohinoor sells a wide range of Bollywood VCDs, whereas Kumaras Asean Trades sells Tamil cassettes. The local population of Munich, and indeed most Germans too, are largely enamoured by Bollywood. Workshops on Bollywood dance are quite popular, as are Bollywood-themed events like DJ nights and dance parties.

The most attractive time to visit is during the Oktoberfest, but if you can brave the weather, Munich during Christmas is also a sight to behold. You can book your tickets here.

Thanks to the efforts of the Indian diaspora abroad, even lesser-known European destinations offer a satisfying desi connect to the proud Indian traveller. Lufthansa, which offers connectivity to Lisbon and Munich, caters to its Indian flyers’ priorities and understands how proud they are of their culture. In all its India-bound flights and flights departing from India, flyers can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalised by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.