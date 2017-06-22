ISL 2017 player draft, Live Updates: ATK snap up Eugenson Lyngdoh, Jamshedpur FC pick Anas

My boy's coming home! So happy to hear @rinoanto will be a part of the @KeralaBlasters camp for next season. 😆🤘🏻 #HeroISLDraft pic.twitter.com/Ul5dZqu32f — CK Vineeth (@ckvineeth) July 23, 2017

NUFC owner John Abraham on Holicharan’s importance to the side, “Holi was choice for retention but when they didn’t, he became first choice for NorthEast.”

Albino Subrata gone, there was nothing anybody else could do, but #KeralaBlasters didn't opt for a GK in their 2 picks. Surprised! #ISLDraft — Arun George (@saysarun) July 23, 2017

The architect of United’s treble winning season of 1999, Teddy Sheringham is mighty pleased with his side, ATK, scalping the big fish, Eugenson. He says: “Eugeneson always our first pick. He dictates the play. We were looking at other players but we got our man.”

Former Bengaluru FC coach Ashley Westwood weighs in about the draft so far. He is full of raise for Rane, “I know the country, have been here. Jayesh Rane is as good as Kean Lewis. Chennaiyin tried to buy off Rane, shows how highly he’s rated.”

End of round 4

Lalchhuanmawaia will be with Pune while Chennayin get back Thoi Singh in their roster.

Loyalty is the buzzword for NUFC as they get Nirmal Chhetri. Pranoy Halder will also be playing at home, with his former colleagues as FC Goa welcome him with open arms.

Delhi will be threat from long-range once again as 30-yard screamer expert Sena Ralte will continue playing for them. The man with the javelin arms, right-back Rahul Bheke, meanwhile, has been picked by Bengaluru.

Chennaiyin lose a trade option Winger Jayesh Rane goes to ATK. The 2015 champions show interest in their former player but no deal was struck, yet again. Another one bites the dust.

Jameshedpur continue building their own version of Galacticos as they pick Souvik Chakraborty

Round 4: Pune lose another trade option! KBFC pick Lalruatthara. Yet again, they run out of luck after pressing the buzzer as the Aizawl star will stay with the two-time finalists. Pune lose their last two trading options.

Jameshedpur make yet another signing – it’s midfielder Mehtab Hossain. Rino Anto will get to play in his home state; Kerala Blasters pick him.

Rising star Lalinzuala Chhangte moves to Delhi Dynamos, U-21 quota but a capped player.

Now, FC Pune City lose a trade! Bengaluru FC pick Lalthuammawia Ralte and Pune slam the buzzer but were unable to finalise a deal. Ralte is with the two-time I-League champions.

The local boy isn’t going anywhere – NorthEast United welcome Holicharan Narzary. Meanwhile, Balwant Singh, one of the most expensive strikers in the draft, moves to Mumbai City.

FC Goa make their first signing of the season, pick Narayan Das.

ATK lose trade option Winger Kean Lewis was picked up by Pune City. ATK immideately called for a trade but a deal wasn’t agreed. Pune get to keep Lewis.

Defender Adil Khan will be playing in FC Pune City colours this season. Pritam Kotal has been roped in by Delhi Dynamos.

Delhi Dynamos pick Albino Gomes while Jamshedpur once again come up with a big scalp. They get veteran goalie Subrata Paul.

Goalkeepers have been in demand for many of the franchises. Six of the eight teams who played last season decided to keep their goalies.

Jameshedpur FC pick Anas

The draft begins: One of the most sought-after players in the roster, Anas Edathodika, is pick no 1.

The longer season will ensure sufficient rest for the players during the season, says Nita Ambani. Let’s hope that is is the case. A glimpse at leagues around the world would tell you that there are no guarantees for the number of people who would walk into the treatment table during the course of a season.

How about this for a selfie? It’s a few minutes past 10.00 am and the draft is all set to get underway.

If you haven’t been keeping up, here’s a detailed explainer for everything you needed to know about the draft.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Indian Premier League player draft for the upcoming season. Winger Eugenson Lyngdoh and defender Anas Edathodika are expected to be the biggest draws in the season. For the uninitiated, the 2017 season will feature 10 teams.

Bengaluru FC from the I-League and the newly formed Jamshedpur FC, owned by the Tata group are the new teams. The past few weeks have seen significant developments with the coaching staff of all teams. Manchester United fans will rejoice in the arrival of former striker Teddy Sheringham, who will coach defending champions ATK while Rene Maulensteen, who was an assistant with Sir Alex Ferguson will also be on the touchline, managing Kerala Blasters.

Each club is allowed to retain two players from the previous season and need to have atleast 15 Indian players in their squad. The draft will have a total of 15 rounds. Jamshedpur will get to pick their players first in the first and second rounds. The teams can also retain upto three U-21 players. FC Pune City enter round three. All 10 teams trade off from round four till the conclusion of the draft.

The instant Trading Card allows teams a second chance to trade an already picked player. From the third round onwards, any club may, within 15 seconds of another club announcing its Draft pick, press the buzzer to activate the “Instant Trade” process.