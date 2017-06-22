Tour de France

Chris Froome rises to 'biggest challenge' for fourth Tour de France win

The Briton would have dearly loved to crown his fourth Tour win with a stage success but he came up 6 seconds short in the 20th stage time-trial in Marseille.

by 
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2017-PODIUM | JEFF PACHOUD/AFP

“The challenge is even bigger this year – I feel as if the level of rivals is even higher,” said Chris Froome before the Tour de France began in Dusseldorf.

Three weeks later and his projection proved true as he won the race by his slimmest margin yet: just 54 seconds.

Things had started well for the Briton, now a four-time champion, as he put at least 30 seconds into each of his main rivals on the opening time-trial in Dusseldorf.

But what came next was a test that neither he nor his team had faced before. It was a dramatic Tour, for many reasons. World champion Peter Sagan was sensationally kicked out for elbowing Mark Cavendish in the sprint finish to the fourth stage, won by Frenchman Arnaud Demare.

Cavendish suffered a broken collarbone, and Sagan paid the penalty, although many riders criticised the decision. In the overall battle, everyone was waiting for the first uphill finish on the fifth stage at La Planche des Belles Filles, where Froome had taken his first stage win in 2012.

This time, though, he was beaten into third as Fabio Aru took a brilliant solo victory with Dan Martin even distancing Froome into third.

Beaten on the day, Froome did however take the yellow jersey off his loyal lieutenant Geraint Thomas, the shock winner of the opening time-trial, albeit against the backdrop of accusations from rival team FDJ about the skinsuits used by Sky – with little Vortex air pellets one detractor claimed were “banned”.

That story would peter out with little more fuss. There was something familiar about seeing Froome in yellow and Sky in control of the peloton but things were far from straight-forward, not only for Froome.

Costly

The ninth stage in the Jura was a costly one for the Tour favourites as rain made the descent of the Mont du Chat climb perilous.

Richie Porte came crashing down in a spectacular fall that ended his race with a broken collarbone and pelvis, and almost took Ireland’s Martin out of the race two. A sturdy helmet, which was destroyed, saved Martin but the Tour had lost the rider Froome considered “the man to beat”.

And he also lost Thomas in another crash, while it was the day that confirmed Nairo Quintana’s gamble to ride the Giro d’Italia in May followed by the Tour would backfire. Twice a runner-up to Froome in France and third last year, Quintana would gradually fall further away every time the race hit the high mountains, his usually forte, and finish a lowly 12th.

Froome consolidated his lead on that ninth stage but his main rivals established themselves as Aru, Romain Bardet and Rigoberto Uran finished alongside the Briton.

All three would beat him to the summit of the first uphill finish in the high mountains on stage 12 in the Pyrenees.

Froome could finish only sixth as Bardet took victory and Aru stripped the Sky man of the yellow jersey by 6sec – something that had never happened to him before in his three previous Tour victories.

Emphatic

It was a rare sign of weakness from Froome and gave hope to his rivals, but his reaction was emphatic. By then, German powerhouse Marcel Kittel had already dominated the sprints, winning five stages from six bunch finishes, but he would not be able to claim the green jersey outright as he crashed on stage 17.

Aru was caught out on a technical finish to stage 14 in Rodez where Froome showed all his experience and determination, wrenching back the yellow jersey by 18sec. He would never again let it go. Michael Matthews took over the green jersey as Kittel left the Tour, the Australian going on to win two stages.

His room-mate at Sunweb, Warren Barguil, ensured France had much to celebrate, winning the 13th stage on Bastille Day, the French national holiday, and claiming a second success atop the iconic Col d’Izoard finish to stage 18.

That was the last chance for Froome’s rivals to strike a blow. Bardet, tried, and tried again several times, but he couldn’t shake the Briton. Uran didn’t falter, setting up his chance to steal second from a wilting Bardet in Marseille, while Aru, getting weaker by the day, fell away to fifth.

Froome would have dearly loved to crown his fourth Tour win with a stage success but he came up 6sec short in the 20th stage time-trial in Marseille. It was but a minor blow, though, for the man long established as the finest Grand Tour rider of his generation, and who knows in a couple of years, maybe the greatest of them all.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From catching Goan dances in Lisbon to sampling langar in Munich

A guide to the surprising Indian connect in Lisbon and Munich.

Pixabay

For several decades, a trip to Europe simply meant a visit to London, Paris and the Alps of Switzerland. Indians today, though, are looking beyond the tried and tested destinations and making an attempt to explore the rest of Europe as well. A more integrated global economy, moreover, has resulted in a more widespread Indian diaspora. Indeed, if you know where to look, you’ll find traces of Indian culture even in some unlikely cities. Lisbon and Munich are good cities to include in your European sojourn as they both offer compelling reasons to visit, thanks to a vibrant cultural life. Here’s a guide to everything Indian at Lisbon and Munich, when you wish to take a break from all the sight-seeing and bar crawling you’re likely to indulge in.

Lisbon

Lisbon is known as one of the most vibrant cities in Western Europe. On its streets, the ancient and the modern co-exist in effortless harmony. This shows in the fact that the patron saint day festivities every June make way for a summer that celebrates the arts with rock, jazz and fado concerts, theatre performances and art exhibitions taking place around the city. Every two years, Lisbon also hosts the largest Rock festival in the world, Rock in Rio Lisboa, that sees a staggering footfall.

The cultural life of the city has seen a revival of sorts under the current Prime Minister, Antonio Costa. Costa is of Indian origin, and like many other Indian-origin citizens prominent in Portugal’s political, business and entertainment scenes, he exemplifies Lisbon’s deep Indian connect. Starting from Vasco Da Gama’s voyage to India, Lisbon’s historic connection to Goa is well-documented. Its traces can be still be seen on the streets of both to this day.

While the Indian population in Lisbon is largely integrated with the local population, a few diaspora groups are trying to keep their cultural roots alive. Casa de Goa, formed in the ‘90s, is an association of people of Goans, Damanese and Diuese origins residing in Lisbon. Ekvat (literally meaning ‘roots’ in Konkani) is their art and culture arm that aims to preserve Goan heritage in Portugal. Through all of its almost 30-year-long existence, Ekvat has been presenting traditional Goan dance and music performances in Portugal and internationally.

Be sure to visit the Champlimaud Centre for the Unknown, hailed a masterpiece of contemporary architecture, which was designed by the critically-acclaimed Goan architect Charles Correa. If you pay attention, you can find ancient Indian influences, like cut-out windows and stand-alone pillars. The National Museum of Ancient Art also has on display a collection of intricately-crafted traditional Goan jewellery. At LOSTIn - Esplanada Bar, half of the people can be found lounging about in kurtas and Indian shawls. There’s also a mural of Bal Krishna and a traditional Rajasthani-style door to complete the desi picture. But it’s not just the cultural landmarks that reflect this connection. The integration of Goans in Lisbon is so deep that most households tend to have Goa-inspired textiles and furniture as a part of their home decor, and most families have adapted Goan curries in their cuisine. In the past two decades, the city has seen a surge in the number of non-Goan Indians as well. North Indian delicacies, for example, are readily available and can be found on Zomato, which has a presence in the city.

If you wish to avoid the crowds of the peak tourist season, you can even consider a visit to Lisbon during winter. To plan your trip, check out your travel options here.

Munich

Munich’s biggest draw remains the Oktoberfest – the world’s largest beer festival for which millions of people from around the world converge in this historic city. Apart from the flowing Oktoberfest beer, it also offers a great way to get acquainted with the Bavarian folk culture and sample their traditional foods such as Sauerkraut (red cabbage) and Weißwurst (a white sausage).

If you plan to make the most of the Oktoberfest, along with the Bavarian hospitality you also have access to the services of the Indian diaspora settled in Munich. Though the Indian community in Munich is smaller than in other major European destinations, it does offer enough of a desi connect to satisfy your needs. The ISKCON temple at Munich observes all major rituals and welcomes everyone to their Sunday feasts. It’s not unusual to find Germans, dressed in saris and dhotis, engrossed in the bhajans. The Art of Living centre offers yoga and meditation programmes and discourses on various spiritual topics. The atmosphere at the Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Sabha is similarly said to be peaceful and accommodating of people of all faiths. They even organise guided tours for the benefit of the non-Sikhs who are curious to learn more about the religion. Their langar is not to be missed.

There are more options that’ll help make your stay more comfortable. Some Indian grocery stores in the city stock all kinds of Indian spices and condiments. In some, like Asien Bazar, you can even bargain in Hindi! Once or twice a month, Indian film screenings do take place in the cinema halls, but the best way to catch up on developments in Indian cinema is to rent video cassettes and VCDs. Kohinoor sells a wide range of Bollywood VCDs, whereas Kumaras Asean Trades sells Tamil cassettes. The local population of Munich, and indeed most Germans too, are largely enamoured by Bollywood. Workshops on Bollywood dance are quite popular, as are Bollywood-themed events like DJ nights and dance parties.

The most attractive time to visit is during the Oktoberfest, but if you can brave the weather, Munich during Christmas is also a sight to behold. You can book your tickets here.

Thanks to the efforts of the Indian diaspora abroad, even lesser-known European destinations offer a satisfying desi connect to the proud Indian traveller. Lufthansa, which offers connectivity to Lisbon and Munich, caters to its Indian flyers’ priorities and understands how proud they are of their culture. In all its India-bound flights and flights departing from India, flyers can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalised by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.