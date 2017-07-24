India amazed everyone with their splendid run at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World Cup in England.

After being beaten by England in the final on Sunday, Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, who took three wickets in a game-changing spell, feels that the team exceeded expectations but there is still scope for performing better.

“The important thing is that nobody from the first day thought we would be a finalist. We performed and started to believe in ourselves after that match (beating England in the group stage), and in each given day everybody tried to contribute, as a team we believed that if we did well we could do it our way,” said Goswami according to PTI.

“We tried to contribute from all of us from the beginning. At this moment we must enjoy this journey, the whole team must enjoy the way we played, unfortunately this one was not to go our way,” said the all-time leading wicket-taker in ODIs with 195 wickets. Goswami also took her tally to 36 wickets in World Cups - the joint third highest.

In the final, Goswami said that she had to just focus on her line and length. “We didn’t get any early breakthrough and there wasn’t much pace in the wicket, so for me it was about bowling a tight line and length. I tried to bowl in the right areas and not give them much room, they were using the crease and shuffling towards off stump, so we wanted to try and get them to play straight. Sometimes plans work, sometimes they don’t, but they came at the right time to break that partnership,” she added.