JSW Sports-owned Haryana Steelers on Monday named local boy Surender Nada as captain for their maiden Pro Kabaddi League campaign that starts in Hyderabad on July 28, PTI reported.

Nada will be assisted by another Haryana boy, Wazir Singh.

The team has spent the last three weeks at a pre-season camp in Bellary, Karnataka and coach Ranbir Singh Khokhar said he was satisfied with the work his team has put in.

“We have worked hard on technical, physical and tactical aspects as well as game situations and I’m completely satisfied with the way things have turned out.

“The coaching staff has spent time with every individual as well as the team on the whole and I can safely say that we are well prepared for this new season of the PKL,” said Khokhar.

The PKL reaches Haryana on September 8 where the Steeler will play their home games at the Rai School in Sonepat. They take on reigning champions Patna Pirates in the first home game of the season.

Nada said he was delighted at captaining the team.

“Haryana has produced so many kabaddi players over the years and the sport has a fanatical following, which always left us wishing the state would have its own team in the PKL. It has finally happened this season and it is a great matter of pride that the coach and management have thought me worthy enough to lead the side,” said Nada.