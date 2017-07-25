Manchester United’s new signee Romelu Lukaku aims to create a legacy with the 20-time English champions and insisted that he still had some way to go before being placed in the same league as Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and four-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Everton striker said that he is “far from that level” of his more experienced counterparts.

Playing down comparisons with two prolific goalscorers in question, he said: “No, no, no – I’m far from that level. But it’s the level I want to aim for. But it’s all about the team. I want the team to win trophies and I’ll do everything that I can in my powers to make sure the team wins.”

Lukaku added: “I’m 24 years of age. I can’t say I’m the complete package. I can’t say I’m in my prime. There is a lot of work to be done and I’m delighted that there is still work to be done. That means I can become even better than I am now.”

Lukaku, who previously had a three-year stint with Chelsea, was purchased by Manchester United for around $97.7 million (£75 million) from Everton earlier in July. Speaking about his decision to sign on with the Red Devils, Lukaku stated a discussion he had had with Jose Mourinho – with whom he has had worked with at Chelsea – influenced his mindset about joining the club.

“It was the conversation I had with the manager that really convinced me the most, the plans and how he wanted to rebuild the club and he wanted me to be part of it,” he said “For me, it’s all about winning. I want to win and now I’m at a club where winning is the most important thing,” he added.