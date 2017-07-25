On Tuesday, India’s Sania Mirza expressed that the growth of women’s tennis in the country has stagnated. However, she backed youngsters such as Karman Kaur Thandi and Prarthana Thombare to get the job done.

“We have to look at it with hope. That is what we are trying to do. I think at the end of the day, we still need time too probably to make it to the next level, especially in women sport. I think in men, we are a bit brighter,” said Mirza.

The likes of Thombare, Kaur and Ankita Bhambri are ranked around 200-250 in the world, which is quite an achievement said the 30-year-old said. “Having said that, we still need a big jump to happen. Hopefully, it will happen,” she added.

She was speaking on the sideline of ‘WTA Future Stars Tennis Clinic’ held at her Tennis Academy near Hyderabad. Mirza also praised the performance of the Indian’s women’s cricket team in recently concluded World Cup. She said that the women athletes in the country are doing well. She also said that the Indian team did not get any attention or support till they reached the World Cup final. However, she was hopeful that they will get their dues henceforth.