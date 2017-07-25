After five editions, Hockey India has decided to scrap the Hockey India League (HIL) next season, reported PTI. However, the tournament will back in 2019 with an entirely new look said Hockey India on Tuesday.

The tournament’s governing committee, comprising representatives of Hockey India and other stakeholders, unanimously decided to schedule the next edition of Hockey India League in 2019.

“After five years of successfully organizing the Hockey India League, we felt that it is time to review the League, evaluate its success and comeback with a fresh outlook that will benefit the development of the sport,” said Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, Chairman Hockey India League and Secretary General, Hockey India. “This decision was made after consultation with all our commercial partners and meeting the contractual obligations of all parties involved,” he added.

However, reports had emerged that the franchise owners were unhappy and the financial concerns had brought an end to the league. However, Ahmad said that this was a temporary discontinuation and that the Hockey India League will return in 2019.

“Due to a conflict in dates of the schedule of Hockey India League 2018 and a major international tournament which was likely to restrict the participation of international players, it was decided that the best solution was to postpone the conduct of the sixth season of the League,” Ahmad said. “I want to emphasize that we want to resume the League in 2019 albeit with greater prospects to make it more viable financially not only for the stakeholders but also for the players,” he added.