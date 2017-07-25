India captain Mithali Raj reckons that reaching the World Cup final is a game-changer for women’s cricket and their success would translate into respect which their male counterparts enjoy apart from huge financial gains.

“We have done exceptionally well and I am sure it is different phase for women’s cricket back in India,” the 34- year-old said at a special reception hosted for the team by the Indian High Commission on Monday evening.

“Everybody will be looking at women’s cricket from a different perspective and start respecting women cricketers equally as men cricketers and the opportunities and brands that will line up for the girls, it will be a different experience for all of them.

“It will help the future generation of girls to take up the sport. We have used this platform to build a very strong foundation for women cricketers in India so that it is one of the sports they can take this up as a career now,” said Raj further.

House hosted Indian Women's Cricket team yesterday; HC YK Sinha congratulated it for its stellar performance in #WWC2017 #WomenInBlue pic.twitter.com/83pxLXfwBr — India in the UK (@HCI_London) July 25, 2017

India looked on course for their maiden triumph before a dramatic batting collapse dashed their hopes and they eventually lost to England by nine runs.

Raj, who was also named captain of the World Cup team by the International Cricket Council, said her team will take some time to recover from Sunday’s loss.

“We still need some time to sink in the fact that the match was in our hands but eventually we could not turn it to the result that we wanted. But ultimately it’s a sport, one wins and one loses.

“These girls, I am sure, will learn from the experience. In the coming years, in the T20 World Cup, you never know they might just pull off those victories and get us the cup,” she said.

Sinha, who was present at the match at Lord’s with his wife, lauded the girls on their performance during the tournament.

“The way they played throughout the tournament was fantastic. They are excellent ambassadors for not just women’s sport but Indian sport,” he told the players at India House in London before they flew back to India.”