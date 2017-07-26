On paper, it couldn’t be more of a mismatch. The No 1 ranked team, India travel to the home of the No 7 team, Sri Lanka for a full three-Test series. India are coming off a run of eight undefeated Test series wins, Sri Lanka lost their One-Day International series against Zimbabwe and had to dig deep to beat them in the Test.

But then cricket has a way of being unpredictable and Sri Lanka, however weak they look, can never be ruled out at home. Last year at home, they whitewashed Australia 3-0 in a result few expected. And India will remember how the same opposition shocked them in the Champions Trophy, albeit in a different format.

10.40 am: GONE! Abhinav Mukund was looking tentative and he edges behind off Nuwan Pradeep. Good first break for Sri Lanka. Mukund goes for 7, India 27/1.

10.30 am: Couple of plays and misses and an lbw shout later...India haven’t lost a wicket. 23/0 in 6 overs. Need to play out these first few overs. Mukund has looked a little edgy but he has hit two boundaries. Dhawan has taken the singles.

An interesting debate about who is better between Ashwin and Herath. Their numbers are so similar:

10.20 am: Shikhar Dhawan gets India’s innings on track with a beautiful straight drive for four. It’s been steady so far. 11/0 after 3.

10.08 am: Steady and simple for India. They are 4/0 in the first over. Shikhar Dhawan and Abhinav Mukund are the openers. No KL Rahul or Murali Vijay, remember.

9.58 am: The sun is out, the national anthems are done. It’s time for cricket.

But, let’s admire Herath’s longevity before that:

9.45 am: India have won the toss, Virat Kohli says he will bat. And Hardik Pandya makes his Test debut.

But also no Ishant Sharma. Here’s a look at the India XI.

Three pacers, Shami, Umesh and Hardik. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin the spinners. Good pick?

9.15 am: Good morning. If you want to brush up on why this series is significant, why not read our preview?

And it’s always a delight to hear Ravichandran Ashwin speak..

More so, when he’s playing his 50th Test! Well done, macha!