Fresh from their runner-up finish in the Women’s World Cup in England, Mithali Raj and Co were treated to a red-carpet welcome at Mumbai when they arrived late in the evening Tuesday. A packed crowd, filled with fans, politicians, mediapersons and local club cricketers thronged the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport.

The players were adorned with garlands and were received with loud cheers of “India! India!” and banners hailing them for their brilliant run which culminated in the side reaching the final for the second time in history. The reception bore a stark contrast to 2005, when the side was defeated by Australia.

Indian women's cricket team is back and to receive them at mum airport was truly memorable. Our new stars! A bright future awaits them all! pic.twitter.com/GrZ2u1cmBA — ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) July 26, 2017

#WATCH: Indian Women's cricket team arrived in Mumbai in early morning hours to a rousing welcome by the fans cheering the team. pic.twitter.com/2Lyjkfe8KO — ANI (@ANI_news) July 26, 2017

All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur, who slammed a magnificent 171* in the semi-final, emerged as a favourite among the selfie brigade. The team received widespread praise for exceeding expectations during the tournament. India started the tournament by beating hosts and newly-crowned world champions England, went past New Zealand in a virtual quarter-final, and the formidable Australians in the semi-finals.

In front of a packed house at Lord’s, they came within touching distance of lifting the trophy, only to fall short by nine runs. Pacer Anya Shrubsole’s spectacular late burst – five wickets in the space of 19 balls – earned England their fourth World Cup win.