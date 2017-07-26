An emphatic batting performance from India took them to a strong 399/3 at the end of Day 1 in the first Test between Sri Lanka and India in Galle on Wednesday. India’s performance was driven by opener Shikhar Dhawan who hammered a spectacular 190 off just 168 balls. This was their highest score on Day 1 of an away Test and third-highest overall.

The 31-year-old Dhawan, who was not included in the original squad for this tour and replaced the injured Murali Vijay later, was off the blocks from the outset with a new opening partner Abhinav Mukund after India had won the toss.

Mukund did not last long, edging behind to Nuwan Pradeep for just eight but that was the only joy Sri Lanka got in the opening session. They made it worse for themselves when Asela Gunaratne dropped Dhawan in the slips for 32. The unlucky fielder also injured himself and went off the pitch where he later came to know he had a fracture and would not take any further part in the Test.

But that hardly mattered to Dhawan as he brought out his delightful array of strokes to the Lankan bowlers. Comfortable against the pacers, the opener was at his resounding best against the spinners as he swept and used his feet whenever required to throw Rangana Herath and Dilruwan Perera off their lengths.

Dhawan brought up his century off just 110 balls in the second session where India purred along at more than six runs an over. The partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Dhawan reached 253 and the latter was eyeing a double-century when he tried to slice Pradeep over mid-off but only manage to hole out to Angelo Mathews for 190 off just 168 balls, just before tea.

Highest stands for India in SL in Tests:



256 S Raina/S Tendulkar, Colombo (SSC),2010

253 S Dhawan/C Pujara,Galle,2017* #SLvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 26, 2017

Captain Virat Kohli was also dismissed after tea for just three but any chance that Sri Lanka sniffed was quickly nipped in the bud by Pujara who serenely motored on to his 12th Test century, continuing his brilliant run of form and lighting up India’s day further. Ajinkya Rahane gave him company with an unbroken 113-run partnership as India finished on 399/3 at the end of the day.

16 Tests in the last year, @cheteshwar1 has 1466 runs and counting, at an avg of 66.63.



STUNNING!#SLvIND



Live: https://t.co/FhzEQYc62n pic.twitter.com/HbgRJ5G7ad — The Field (@thefield_in) July 26, 2017

Brief scores:

India 399/3 in 90 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 190, Cheteshwar Pujara 144 not out; Nuwan Pradeep 3/64, Dilruwan Perera 0/103) vs Sri Lanka