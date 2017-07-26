For fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, playing the Women’s World Cup final at Lord’s was a dream come true. Despite losing the final by nine runs, Goswami produced one of the finest spells in World Cup finals claiming 3/23. The 34-year-old recorded the third best bowling figures in a World Cup final, with an economy rate of 2.30.

On Wednesday, Goswami recollected the first time she visited Lord’s and how she picked up some grass and got it back to India.

“Playing at Lord’s is every cricketers dream to be honest. I had visited the ground first in 2001 as a tourist at Lord’s and had even got back some of the grass with me because I didn’t know whether I would get a chance to play here or be in the dressing room. Whenever the Indian team has played at Lord’s they have performed well previously. Playing the World Cup final at Lord’s was a dream come true for many cricketers,” said Goswami.

Goswami is known to be a big match player and she delivered in the semi-final and final, when it mattered most. In both matches combined, she took five wickets at an average of 11.60 and an economy rate of 3.22.

See what India's Jhulan Goswami had to say after her impressive 3/23 in the #WWC17 Final against England. pic.twitter.com/PefFhRJElT — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 26, 2017

“My role was very clear. I was trying to stick to it and there was bound to be pressure given it is a World Cup final. You have to deal with the pressure. It was a good fun. I was trying to pitch the ball in the right areas because there was hardly any bounce in the wicket. The pitch was slow. I was basically trying to ball on one side of the wicket. Sometimes it works sometimes it doesn’t. If it doesn’t work you are hit for runs. Shorter version of the game you cannot predict anything,” said Goswami.

After four World Cups, Goswami is bound to call it a day. Being the leading wicket-taker in One-day cricket, and five wickets away from 200, Goswami backs the talent India has to take the legacy forward.

“In our country, there are many youngsters who can be match winners on their day like Mansi (Joshi), Shikha (Pandey) and a few others. Unfortunately Mansi couldn’t play a lot during the World Cup. I have a lot of faith in her because she has the talent. She swings the ball well and swings it late as well. Such bowlers are very important. They just need to work on their fitness level. She has the spark and can carry the legacy ahead. She and Shikha are very good bowlers. Even the other bowlers in the country are working very hard and training hard. The future looks bright,” said Goswami.