The BCCI on Wednesday adopted Lodha panel recommended reforms, barring the five contentious ones, at its Special General Meeting, PTI reported.

”The BCCI has adopted Lodha panel reforms except five,” said BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary after the meeting.

The reforms that have not been implemented are one state one vote, the size of the national selection panel, the size of the apex council as well as the age cap and tenure of office-bearers.

It has been more than a year since the Supreme Court ordered the BCCI to implement the reforms recommended by the Justice RM Lodha-led panel.

Earlier in the week, the Supreme Court barred former BCCI officials N Srinivasan and Niranjah Shah from attending any board meeting. They both are above 70 years of age and stand disqualified to be BCCI office-bearers as per Lodha reforms.