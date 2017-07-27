Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will resume on Thursday on the second day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and India at Galle in the intention of prolonging the hosts’ misery. The first day saw India pile up the runs, headlined by Shikhar Dhawan’s whirlwind 190 (off just 168 balls) and a solid 144 not out by Ajinkya Rahane. India’s first day score of 399/3 was their highest in an away Test.

Sri Lanka made matters worse by dropping Dhawan early on in his knock. The player who dropped it, Asela Gunaratne fractured his thumb and was ruled out of the process. Apart from Nuwan Pradeep who took three wickets, no other Lankan bowler managed to make an impact. Captain Rangana Herath will be desperate that there is some improvement on Thursday.

Live:

10.53 am: That’s Test cricket for you. Lahiru Kumara was hammered to all parts of the ground yesterday. First ball of Day 2, he gets Ajinkya Rahane to edge to slip where Karunaratne takes a sharp catch. Rahane goes for 57, India 432/5.

Now Rahane goes! Edges to slip for 57. Kumara strikes on his first ball of Day 2. India 432/5. #SLvIND



Live: https://t.co/TUyDCgK4kc pic.twitter.com/UK2knfxK8O — The Field (@thefield_in) July 27, 2017

Rahane goes too... playing away from body. Now, Saha ahead of Pandya too. #SLvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) July 27, 2017

10.35 am: GONE! It’s Pradeep again, peach of a delivery. Good length, late swing, just nudges Pujara’s edge. He is gone for 153. A typical Pujara knock, strong and understated. India 423/4.

But Pradeep gets Pujara. 4th wicket for him. Pujara departs for a solid 153#SLvIND



Live: https://t.co/TUyDCgK4kc pic.twitter.com/U7LqwmU00G — The Field (@thefield_in) July 27, 2017

Surprise surprise... Pujara edges behind and is gone... Looked like he could bat until December. #SLvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) July 27, 2017

10.30 am: And Pujara brings up his 150 with a nudge down leg. Sixth score of 150 for the man. The Daddy Hundred player, isn’t he? Sri Lanka have also wasted a review when Herath beat his edge. India 421/3.....and let’s bask in the Pujara praise.

Rahane has also brought up his 50 with a commanding shot down the ground against Herath.

6th score of 150 or more out of his 12 centuries. @cheteshwar1 sure knows how to make it count. #IndvsSL — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) July 27, 2017

10.05 am: Very usual, easy start from India. Five runs from the first over and they bring up their 400. 404/3.

The coach is happy about his Shikki boy!

A brilliant exhibition of high quality stroke-play from Shikki boy. Much like his debut innings @SDhawan25 #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/3TsQlRRO3r — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 27, 2017

And why won’t he be? Dhawan has joined quite the league of legends...

Jack Hobbs

Stan McCabe

Martin Crowe

Alastair Cook &

Shikhar Dhawan

are now the only batsmen with two Test scores between 187-190#SLvIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 26, 2017

9.50 am: Sri Lanka cannot win. Harsha Bhogle has said. Bit discomfiting for them, no?

After Dhawan's fireworks,Pujara's composure has ensured Sri Lanka cannot win. The longer India bat,the more the spinners will enjoy bowling. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 26, 2017

The Cheteshwar show should also be lauded:

No great build-up or shoo-shaa before series, @cheteshwar1 goes and does what he knows best: score yet another Test century — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 26, 2017

9.30 am: More of the same? Probably. Any hope that Sri Lanka might have had after they dismissed Virat Kohli for just three was quickly snuffed out by Rahane and Pujara who looked better and better in their unbroken 113-run partnership.

Yesterday though was only about one man:

Some would say he’s fate’s golden child, considering he wasn’t even meant to be in the island.

“I would have been in Melbourne with my family, if I had not been here. As it is, I was holidaying in Hong Kong on my way to Australia when I got the call. Sadly Vijay was injured. Perhaps it was my destiny to come and play here.”

He wasn’t even meant to be in Sri Lanka, but Dhawan makes the most of a golden chance, writes @chetannarula | https://t.co/MBd96CfWeD pic.twitter.com/0G6C3OeYIM — The Field (@thefield_in) July 26, 2017

Hardik Pandya also made his Test debut yesterday, another affirmation of how much the captain believes in his abilities.