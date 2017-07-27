Sri Lanka showed better spirit and character in the first session of day two on Thursday, scalping the wickets of centurion Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who was well set at the crease. The India No 3, though, motored along in fine fashion before he was removed by Nuwan Pradeep for 153.

The Sri Lanka tour marks a full circle of sorts for Pujara. Back in 2015, he lost his place in the side and made his comeback only after Shikhar Dhawan suffered an injury. There has been no looking back for the 29-year-old since then after becoming only the fourth Indian to carry his bat through the innings, courtesy of a typically steely knock at Colombo to set up a series win.

Strangely, the first choice Indian openers were ruled out of the first Test, and that paved way for Dhawan to make his way back to the Indian setup in five-day cricket – an opportunity which the southpaw jumped on with aplomb. Pujara’s powers of concentration and appetite for runs has been a subject that has been widely talked about. It comes as little surprise that he has slammed three triple hundreds for his state side Saurashtra. Half of the dozen hundreds he has registered so far have been scores in excess of 150, underling how well the classy batsman builds on starts.

Cheteshwar Pujara 150+ scores...

in Tests: 6 (incl 3 200s)

in fc cricket: 19 (incl 8 200s, 3 300s)#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 27, 2017

He might have lost his place in the team for a brief while, he might never play much white ball cricket, and his strike rate seems to be perennially under the scanner. Pujara’s record away from the subcontinent also has plenty of scope for improvement. There are some numbers, though, that highlight how important the batter has been since his assured debut back in 2010.

Most 150+ scores by Indians since Pujara's Test debut:



6 - Virat Kohli, CHETESHWAR PUJARA*

3 - Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay #SLvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 27, 2017

Dhawan and Pujara’s mammoth partnership on day one – which took the team score to 399 at the close of play – became India’s second highest tally of runs scored in a single day’s play.

This is only the fourth time two Indian batsmen have scored 150-plus runs in an away Test innings. #SLvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 27, 2017

Pujara not featuring in the Indian Test side is now nearly unthinkable. That is how well he has been since the start of the 2016-’17 home season against New Zealand. Different conditions, match situations but the results have been consistent. An average of nearly 70 over 14 Tests is a hallmark of that.

Mind you he's played some great daddy 100's but the biggiewill always be the 202 at Ranchi. Unbelievable concentration. #IndvsSL #Pujara — Arjun Chopra (@ArjunChopra_8) July 27, 2017

Slightly inconsequential but another landmark crossed:

#pujara passes his coach #RaviShastri on all time test runs list for india. ravi scored 3830 & pujara currently has 3841 & counting #INDvSL — Venkata (@PVenkataY) July 26, 2017

When he walked back to the pavilion, Pujara had registered his highest away score, surpassing a brilliant 153 which he made against Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Co at Johannesburg.

Pujara highest scores in overseas Tests:

153 v SL, Galle, 2017

153 v SA, Johannesburg, 2013

145*v SL, Colombo(SSC), 2015#SLvIND — Deepu Narayana (@deeputalks) July 27, 2017

Sri Lanka did manage to dismiss Pujara but the damage was already done. His marathon unbeaten 145 from the previous tour though, still remains fresh in people’s memory.