Records tumbled at Chesterfield in England as India U-19 pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti’s match haul of 10/112 took his side to a humongous 334-run win on Wednesday in the first of two four-day matches. Despite more than two sessions washed away due rain, the Indian pacers wasted no time in wrapping up the England innings on the final day.

The hosts started day four struggling at 132/7 chasing a daunting total of 498. Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi cleaned up the tail under favourable seaming conditions to help India record the biggest win in youth Tests. Himanshu Rana’s side were the pace-setters in the contest after amassing 519 in the first innings. Manoj Kalra led the way a sparkling 122. There were handy contributions from Harvik Desai (89) and highly-rated Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw (86).

England’s decision to bowl first backfired spectacularly as they were bundled out for just 195 in their first essay. Nagarkoti and Mavi shared nine wickets between them. England were never in the contest as Nagarkoti inflicted regular breakthroughs. Skipper Max Holden put up a lone fight, stitching 60 runs. The second match starts in Worcester on July 31.

