Former cricketer Virender Sehwag and former athlete PT Usha on Thursday were named in a 12-member Committee tasked to pick Khel Ratna and Arjuna awardees. Meanwhile, India’s national badminton coach Pulela Gopichand and cueist Pankaj Advani were included in a panel that will select winner of the Dronacharya and Dhyan Chand award.
The Committee for the Khel Ratna and Arjuna will be headed by Justice (retd) CK Thakkar. They will meet on August 3 to select this year’s awardees.
The Committee includes Mukund Killekar (boxing), Sunil Dabbas (Kabaddi), MR Mishra (Journalist), S Kannan (Journalist), Sanjeev Kumar (Journalist), Latha Madhvi (Para athlete), Anil Khanna (sports administrator), Injeti Srivastava (DG, SAI) and Rajvir Singh (joint Secretary, Sports Ministry) as the other members.