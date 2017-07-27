Cricketer Munaf Patel was on Thursday summoned as an accused by a Delhi court in a cheque bounce case, PTI reported.

Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria passed the direction on a complaint filed by Delhi resident Sunil Kumar Aggarwal, seeking presence of seven accused, including Patel and a firm, before it on November 1.

Aggarwal filed the complaint under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act against Nivas Promoters Pvt Ltd alleging that it had issued him a cheque of Rs 25.50 lakh last month but it got dishonoured.

Patel is one of the directors of the firm.

The complainant claimed that a legal notice was sent to the accused, but they failed to make the payment.

“There is sufficient material on record to summon all the accused persons. Therefore, a prima facie case punishable under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act is made out against them. This court, therefore, takes cognizance of offence,” the court said while summoning the cricketer and others in the case.

Patel has represented India in 13 Tests and 70 ODIs.