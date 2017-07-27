On Thursday, Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu was appointed as Deputy Collector, a group-1 service post, in the Andhra Pradesh government, reported PTI. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu personally handed over the government order to Sindhu appointing her to the post.

However, despite the job, Sindhu said her first priority will be badminton.

“My focus will be on the sport only,” said Sindhu.

When she won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics last year, the AP government had decided to award Sindhu with cash reward of Rs3 crore, a 1000-square yard house site in Amaravati and also provide a Group-1 service job in the state government.

The state government amended the Andhra Pradesh (Regulation of Appointment to Public Services and rationalization of Staff Pattern and Pay Structure) Act, 1994, paving way for direct appointment of Sindhu in Group-1 service after she expressed her interest in taking up the job.

“She will be under probation for a three-year period and undergoing service training,” special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Manmohan Singh said.

Naidu wished success to Sindhu in her future endeavours and backed her to win many international tournaments. As Group-1 officer, he wanted her to contribute to the development of sports in the state.