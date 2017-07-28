India’s bowlers made early inroads after piling up a massive 600 in the first innings of the first Test. At the end of the second day, Sri Lanka were reduced to 154/5 (Asela Gunaratne will not bat after fracturing his finger), trailing by over 400 runs, with only Angelo Mathews offering some resistance with an unbeaten 54. Mohammed Shami already has two wickets and Virat Kohli will want to bowl the Lankans out as soon as possible.

11.10 am: Ashwin and Jadeja in tandem but India were sure they had another. Caught in front, given out, Dilruwan reviewed in the hope it had hit his bat. It hadn’t but it was going over. Sri Lanka now move on to 221/6.

Haha... nobody thought it would be going that high. Whattay review. #SLvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) July 28, 2017

10.56 am: But Mathews is gone now and Jadeja strikes. Too much aggression, tries to play an expansive uppish cover-drive but can’t clear Kohli at cover who takes a jumping catch. Gone for 83, SL now 205/6.

But now OUT! Mathews goes for an ambitious uppish drive, straight to cover. Jadeja strikes. SL 205/6. #SLvIND



Live: https://t.co/07T2nTgrNh pic.twitter.com/3Vhjor4193 — The Field (@thefield_in) July 28, 2017

10.50 am: And now the 200 has come up for Sri Lanka. India have looked a little flat out there today morning, Sri Lanka have showed positive intent and gone for the runs. Mathews 82, partnership 60, SL 203/5. This is Mathews’s best score in the last 27 innings.

Batting with lower order batsmen seems to be Angelo Mathews forte, yet another such innings in the making.. #IndvsSL — Hrishikesh (@hpuranik108) July 28, 2017

10.25 am: This has been a decent start for the Lankans. They’ve looked to show positive intent and haven’t retreated into a shell. Dilruwan Perera even stepped out and hit Jadeja for a six over extra-cover. They are currently 181/5.

10.05 am: Well, that’s not bad. Sri Lanka play the first two overs of the day without damage, even get nine runs, with two boundaries! 163/5.

Mostly the track is as flat as your bowlers are... #SLvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 27, 2017

9.45 am: Do you need a recap of the previous day? Well, Hardik Pandya hit a debut 50 and answered many questions over why he was picked over Rohit Sharma.

“If Pandya can become an integral member of India’s starting XI, he will provide the kind of balance that India have long been hunting for. As the third seamer, he ensures India can always go in with two front-line attacking pacers. As a talented batsman, he solves the conundrum of the No 6 spot. That would mean India will not have to think about dropping a spinner or a batsman when they want to go in with three bowlers on pace-friendly pitches.”

Promising debut: Hardik Pandya shows that he is the man to solve India’s quest for balance - https://t.co/vGK73uK1kD#IndvsSL pic.twitter.com/ra0VskE420 — The Field (@thefield_in) July 28, 2017

