Long-serving East Bengal official Swapan Ball died in Kolkata at the age of 71.

Ball was a regular presence at the famous Maidan ground in Kolkata, first as a goalkeeper for East Bengal for three seasons between 1968-’70, but most importantly as a club official, who served the club for more than three decades.

He was also the manager of the famous East Bengal team that won the ASEAN Club Championship in 2003. Ball was also widely known for having all his statistics ready and had a good grasp of all aspects of Kolkata’s football from all eras.

While the former Red and Golds manager was worshipped by club members as a hero, he helped the club develop a fierce rivalry with the likes of Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting. Today, fans from all three clubs paid their final respects to Ball.

Tributes flew in from all corners with the officials of the All India Football Federation expressing their condolences.

Sunando Dhar, I-League CEO, was quoted as saying, “With regards to the knowledge of match organisation and administration, Swapan Ball was second to none. His demise is not only East Bengal’s loss but the entire Indian football fraternity’s.”

Subrata Dutta, senior vice-president of the AIFF and chairman of the League Committee also spoke about Ball, “He dedicated his entire life to the cause of the game. Swapan Ball and the East Bengal club were synonymous till he breathed his last. We have lost a very important member of our football fraternity whose void shall never be filled for time immemorial. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and all supporters of East Bengal club. May his soul rest in peace.”