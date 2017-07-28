Former first class cricketer Sunil Subramanian was appointed as the Administrative Manager of Team India on Friday, the BCCI confirmed. He will be contracted for a one-year term and join the team in Sri Lanka before the start of second Test starting on August 3 in Colombo.

Subramanian has 285 wickets to his name from 74 matches in first class cricket. He captained Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy and is a National Cricket Academy (NCA) certified coach.

“He has a rich vein of experience when it comes to management and administrative capabilities having served both public and private sector organisations for over 16 years,” said a BCCI release.

Subrmanian is the childhood coach of Indian off-spinner Ashwin Ravichandran.

Twelve short-listed candidates were interviewed on Tuesday and one of the questions they were asked was how they would have resolved Anil Kumble’s spat with captain Virat Kohli. In their advertisement for the post, it was mentioned that “conflict resolution and negotiation skills are mandatory requisites of a candidate and should be able to demonstrate abilities/situations that have been successfully managed during their career”.