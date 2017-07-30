“Listen I want both of you here and don’t think about the money or the place. Just play for me this season.”

These were the exact words football coach Khalid Jamil told his protégés, winger Jayesh Rane and defender Ashutosh Mehta when he joined Aizawl FC last year. Jamil was dropped as head coach of Mumbai FC while Rane and Mehta were also released from the Mumbai squad. Five months later, Jamil, Rane and Mehta were I-League champions. What do they say about history?

Jamil had discovered Rane and Mehta when they were 18 and 19 and immediately recruited them at Mumbai FC. Since then, the duo have played together under Jamil in the I-League, whether for Mumbai FC or Aizawl FC.

But this partnership came to an end on July 23. At the Indian Super League draft, the duo were picked by Kolkata-based ATK. This will be their first stint together in the ISL and the duo is looking to make the most of it.

Playing in the City of Joy

The journey, from Mumbai FC to Aizwal and now ATK, has surely been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride. “[The] journey has been challenging from Mumbai FC to Aizwal FC. Kolkata is a new beginning. None of us have played over there. It will be a good thing for us because it is the city of joy. Football there is very good. It will be a good challenge for us on how to play under pressure. I am looking forward to it,” said Rane to the Field. The 24-year-old winger played for Chennaiyin FC for the past three ISL seasons and even won the title in 2015.

For 26-year-old Mehta, who played for Mumbai City FC and FC Pune City, Kolkata is sure to test his and Rane’s skills. “We started our football career from Mumbai’s junior team. We played for eight years and then we shifted to Aizwal. Now we are together at ATK and I am really looking forward to the season. They expectations are going to be high so we are aware that we have to perform,” said Mehta.

With the likes of Teddy Sheringham and Ashley Westwood in the coaching staff, Rane and Mehta are aware of the challenges that await them at the the two-time ISL champions. “Just give your 100% and Ashley is someone who gets the best out of his players. See his record with Bengaluru FC, three seasons, three trophies,” said the 26-year-old.

‘We never thought Kolkata’

“I think now there will be a lot of expectations because last year we won the I-League. This year with Ashley West and Teddy Sheringham they will be expecting a lot from us. We have to perform,” said Rane. “There is bound to pressure because they are two-time champions. I think we had to face pressure this year.”

However, they never thought that they would be picked by Kolkata in the first place. Playing together in the ISL is destiny, so it seems.

“It is destiny. We actually don’t know. It is a coincidence. I never thought Kolkata, he never thought Kolkata. Mumbai, Goa, Bengaluru called me. But Kolkata was out of the blue for us,” said Mehta.

He added that he received a message from the owner telling him that they have to retain the title. “The owner messaged me saying that we are very proud to have you in ATK. The next thing he said that we had to retain the cup anyhow. The first line the owner says states a lot. Also there are the fans. In Kolkata, draw or losing is not an option. We have to win. We have to give our best when we step of the pitch,” said Mehta.

Memories of Aizawl

You cannot blame the owner for the expectations he has from the duo because what transpired at Aizwal was nothing short of a miracle some would say.

“Aizwal was the best thing to happen in my footballing career. Initially it was difficult because everything is different over there. But in the end it turned out to be a spectacular season. Not to forget the mastermind behind it, coach Khalid Jamil. If anyone deserved the silverware it was him. He is one of the most hardworking coaches I know,” said Mehta.

Jamil had called the duo to persuade them to join Aizawl in the first place. “The day he signed for Aizwal he just called us and said, ‘Listen I want both of you here and don’t think about the money or the place. Just play for me this season’. I called up Jayesh and told him that this is the right time to repay his faith. Let’s just go there. Within five minutes, we told him that we are coming,” revealed Mehta.

“When he joined Aizwal he called me and the first thing I told him was that I don’t want the money, I just wanted playing time because my journey with Chennaiyin was great that season. The money was ten times lesser than we used to get,” said Rane.

But they were also wary that the decision could backfire. “First we thought it was a wrong decision because for a Mumbai guy to stay there, it is difficult. Everything shuts at 6 pm. It was difficult to adjust to the weather. It was very cold. However, the local players made us feel at home,” said Mehta.

The duo made their love evident for the state when they started a fundraiser during the Mizoram floods. They raised Rs 1.5 lakh and also donated blankets, food and water to the people affected. Helped poured in from across the country.

ISL, I-League and the national team

With Jamil heading to East Bengal, the duo had to take a decision of whether to play the ISL or the I-League. They were offered contracts by the Kolkata giants.

“Khalid bhai did want us at East Bengal because we played for him for so many years. We choose ISL. We had to make a decision between the ISL and the I-League. It was not about the clubs. I was confused initially. We had good offers from the Kolkata giants. But in the end we picked ISL because the level of competition is going to be better. Money isn’t the priority here. We got offers which we couldn’t refuse but then we picked ISL,” said Mehta, who was offered a contract of Rs 75 lakh by East Bengal.

Rane was clear that he wanted to play the ISL: “I choose ISL because they quality of players is better in it. There was no use for me to play in the I-League”.

But, the ultimate dream is to represent the country. While Mehta is yet to be picked in the national squad, Rane has played for India U-23. “Sometimes things don’t go your way but I have to keep working hard. Rest is up to the AIFF. Stephen Constantine has done a fabulous job. We just need to keep pushing ourselves,” said Mehta.

Rane prefers to let his football do the the talking. “My target is to score goals. We have been working hard. The coach wants us to work more hard. We are not there because we lack certain qualities. Whenever he sees us at this mark then he will get us on board,” said Rane.

The duo will join the squad in October and are focusing on their fitness as of now. They will be heading to Bangalore for a fitness workshop as well. “Ashley wants his players to work hard and give their 100% no matter whether it is training or in the match. We have to take fitness seriously. We have to take care of our bodies,” said Mehta.