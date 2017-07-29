Telugu Titans beat debutants Tamil Thalaivas 32-27 in the opening match of the Pro Kabaddi League at a cpacity Gachibowli Indoor Stadium at Hyderabad on Friday, reported PTI.

Captain Rahul Chaudhari started the early onslaught and gave the hosts a 18-11 lead by half-time. In total, the Titans’ talisman bagged as many as 10 points. Nilesh Salunke also starred for the hosts securing seven points out of his 14 raids.

Vishal Bhardwaj (five points) and Farhad Milaghardan (4) also scored crucial points for the winning team. Thalaivas’ star raiders Ajay Thakur (6) and K Prapanjan (7) scored significant points for their side.