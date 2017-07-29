Virat Kohli got his 17th Test century as India set Sri Lanka a massive target of 550 in the morning on Day 4 of the first Test between Sri Lanka and India in Galle. Resuming the day at 189/3, India declared at 240/3. Sri Lanka have a mountain to climb with the highest fourth innings score in Galle a mere 300.
10.55 am: And now Sri Lanka lose their second. Danushka Gunathilaka chips to square leg and hands Pujara an easy catch. This could be over fast. Sri Lanka 29/2.
10.41 am: First wicket down for Sri Lanka. Upul Tharanga chops on to his stumps to Mohammed Shami and Sri Lanka are 22/1. This came two balls after Kohli had dropped a sitter.
10.11 am: Hundred for Virat, his 17th Test century and India declare, setting Sri Lanka a target of 550. String of low scores, emphatically answers the doubters. Only Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid have scored more centuries as captain.
9.50 am: Same old Sri Lanka. Ajinkya Rahane was halfway down, haring down...would have been out with a throw at his end. But the throw went to the keeper. Kohli serene at the other end, swipes away to mid-wicket for two. India 196/3.
No Herath for Sri Lanka. Coupled with no Gunaratne of course.