Virat Kohli got his 17th Test century as India set Sri Lanka a massive target of 550 in the morning on Day 4 of the first Test between Sri Lanka and India in Galle. Resuming the day at 189/3, India declared at 240/3. Sri Lanka have a mountain to climb with the highest fourth innings score in Galle a mere 300.

10.55 am: And now Sri Lanka lose their second. Danushka Gunathilaka chips to square leg and hands Pujara an easy catch. This could be over fast. Sri Lanka 29/2.

10.41 am: First wicket down for Sri Lanka. Upul Tharanga chops on to his stumps to Mohammed Shami and Sri Lanka are 22/1. This came two balls after Kohli had dropped a sitter.

Sri Lanka's target:550 runs

No side in fc cricket history have successfully chased target of 536+

541/7 WZone bt SZone @ Hy'bad 2010#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 29, 2017

10.11 am: Hundred for Virat, his 17th Test century and India declare, setting Sri Lanka a target of 550. String of low scores, emphatically answers the doubters. Only Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid have scored more centuries as captain.

Kaptain Kohli gets to the 100! String of low scores, answers the doubters emphatically. India 234/3 #SLvINDhttps://t.co/esGvDfMIMx pic.twitter.com/pV4aKs4rLv — The Field (@thefield_in) July 29, 2017

Kohli in 90s. Not that India need dec. immediately. Just a fact that only one captain in Tests has declared with himself in 90s. Imran Khan. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 29, 2017

Kohli & Rahane - 14th Indian pair to put 2000+ pship runs in Tests

Their avg of 64.51 per stand is only behind Vijay-Pujara (68.41)#SLvIND — Deepu Narayana (@deeputalks) July 29, 2017

9.50 am: Same old Sri Lanka. Ajinkya Rahane was halfway down, haring down...would have been out with a throw at his end. But the throw went to the keeper. Kohli serene at the other end, swipes away to mid-wicket for two. India 196/3.

If I had to describe Kohli's innings in one word I would choose unhurried. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 28, 2017

No Herath for Sri Lanka. Coupled with no Gunaratne of course.