Great Britain’s quartet won the men’s 4x200-metre freestyle title at the world championships on Friday for the country’s fourth swimming gold in Budapest. James Guy touched the wall first in seven minutes, 01.70 seconds with Russia taking silver at 0.98 back and the United States earning bronze at 1.48.

This was Britain’s fourth swimming gold at these world championships, following Adam Peaty’s wins in the 50-metre and 100-metre breaststroke, plus Ben Proud’s victory in the 50-metre butterfly, to put them second in the medal table behind leaders America. Stephen Milne, who swam the first leg, paid tribute to 21-year-old Guy, the 2015 200-metre freestyle world champion, for his superb anchor leg.

“James Guy is a class act, really competitive, knows how to bring it home on the last leg, and that’s what he did it,” said Milne.