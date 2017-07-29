Sri Lanka’s return tour of India during November could throw a spanner in the works of the latter’s tour of South Africa, which is slated to take place during December, reported ESPNCricinfo.

The schedules of both tours are yet to be released. The Island Nation are slated to play five One-Day Internationals, three Tests and one Twenty20 International, which will take place in November and December. The report also stated that the schedule for the South Africa tour is likely to be announced during the forthcoming week. Cricket South Africa are keen on hosting India for a Boxing Day Test.

Sri Lanka will be playing their first Test series in India since 2009. The tour between the neighbouring countries, though, was initially marked for February 2018. “The Sri Lanka tour to India has been brought forward from February next year because we are hosting the tri-nation Independence Cup during that period,” Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva said.

After the conclusion of the ongoing India-Sri Lanka series, the Lankans will travel to the United Arab Emirates, where they will play two Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is in September and October. “Sri Lanka was due to tour India from February end to the first week of April next year and the dates would have clashed with the Independence Cup. That’s why we requested the Indian board for a change to bring the tour forward and they have agreed. The dates for the Pakistan series and the Indian tour are currently being worked out,” De Silva added.