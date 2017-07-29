The first of two friendlies between the women’s football teams of India and Malaysia to be held on Saturday was cancelled because the organisers realised there wasn’t enough time between the two matches.

Playing their first series of friendlies for over four years, India women travelled to Malaysia to play two matches against their South-East Asian counterparts. On arrival there, they were informed by the Malaysian Football Association that the scheduling was in conflict with the rules of world football’s governing body.

FA Malaysia didn’t factor in Fifa rules that state that two full calendar days are to be present between the scheduling of successive friendlies.

FIFA rules for scheduling matches in an international window

Prior to leaving for Malaysia, newly appointed head coach Maymol Rocky had spoken about the importance of her team playing more matches and gaining more exposure after their sub-par showing at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2018 qualifying tournament held in North Korea. As the women slipped four places to 60, a win in these friendlies may have lead to important ranking points, helping them climb up the Fifa rankings again.

WOMEN’S MATCH BETWEEN MALAYSIA AND INDIA TOMORROW CANCELLED, THE MATCH ON MONDAY REMAINS



Read more at https://t.co/oJmugJGqMP pic.twitter.com/LS5UP74rvT — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) July 28, 2017

The Indian team played a practise match against their Malaysian counterparts on Friday. The second friendly will go as scheduled at the Stadium Majlis Perbandaran Subang Jaya in Selangor. Malaysia are gearing up for upcoming ASEAN Cup fixtures and the impending matches may have proved to be a factor in the cramped scheduling.