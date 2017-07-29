India captain Virat Kohli completed his 17th Test ton on Saturday and then let his bowlers demolish injury-hit Sri Lanka to claim a 304-run victory inside four days in the first Test. It was India’s biggest winning margin in Sri Lanka and showed just why they are the top-ranked Test side in the world.
Set a daunting 550 to win, Dimuth Karunaratne made 97 for Sri Lanka, but after his departure in the final session, their hopes sank in Galle.
India’s huge win was the talk of Twitter, with “Sri Lanka by 304 runs” trending in India. Here’s a look at some of the best reactions across Twitter.
The win was even more special because India lost their opening match in Galle two years ago, which was the turning point in Kohli’s captaincy career.