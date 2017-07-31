Beijing Olympics, 2008 was a watershed event for Indian boxing. It marked the beginning of Vijender Singh’s tryst with stardom. He became the first Indian boxer to win a medal at the greatest stage the sporting world has to offer. On August 20, with a win over Ecuador’s Carlos Góngora in the quarter-final of the middleweight category, Vijender assured India of a medal.

On August 16, a few days before that famous win, another piece of history was created, and it was not just Vijender’s doing. For the first time, more than one boxer had qualified for the quarter-finals at the Olympics. For a country which was used to sending boxers to the Olympics only to see them return after a first round defeat often, this was unprecedented. There were three boxers in the quarter-finals now – three men, who were one more win away from medals. Three good friends from Bhiwani, Haryana were fighting their way to glory.

As it turned out, Akhil Kumar and Jitender Kumar’s contribution to the Olympic record-books would end there while Vijender’s career would never be the same.

Fast forward nine years, and here we are, in the month of August again, as the trio prepare for a reunion of sorts. Come Saturday, with Vijender looking to not just defend his first professional title but win a second one, his old friends Akhil and Jitender will make their professional debut.

A long wait

The last time Akhil fought in an international tournament was in 2014 at the Incheon Asian Games. He is 36 years old now and while it’s not uncommon to see boxers play till their late 30s, to make a debut after years away from the ring is unique.

“I have been boxing since 1994. My comfort zone is inside that ring. I never wanted to give up boxing – if not as a boxer, I would have continued as a coach. Woh kehte hai na – worship. I worship this sport,” Akhil told The Field. “I made my name because of this sport, I am standing in front of you today because of boxing.”

Akhil Kumar (right) during the Asian Games in 2014. Image Credit: AFP

Akhil concedes that age is indeed a factor, but is convinced that with discipline and better resources at his disposal now, the physical aspect should not be an issue. “I will take time to recover from a hit, but this is boxing. Even that pain will be sweet,” he added.

To become a professional boxer, and a good one at that, also calls for being a showman. While inside the ring that would come naturally to Akhil – the man who was famous for not bothering to keep a guard, the man who famously said nothing less than gold would do after defeating the then-reigning World Champion in the round of 16 in Beijing – the glitz associated with pro-boxing is new. “Yes, that makes me uncomfortable, but thoda acting karni padegi [I need to learn acting]. I will learn,” he said with a disarming smile.

Jitender, who has been mentored by Akhil for the majority of his boxing career, has been with the Haryana Police as deputy superintendent for a while now. The last time he was a serious boxer was way back in 2011. On occasions he sounds exactly like his guru. Be it the references to Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Robinson or Floyd Mayweather Jr’s amateur’s careers or the philosophical outlook to disappointments. And his response to making a comeback is similar too.

“Yes, it’s been a while. But what does a boxer need to fight? Belief in his own abilities, dedication to training and the focus during bouts. I think I still have all those in me. It will feel great to step back in the ring,” Jitender told The Field.

Does he realise that comebacks are often more difficult than debuts?

“Bilkul. But I now have the experience to handle the pressure, to understand what’s required of me that I wouldn’t have known as a youngster. I don’t want to worry too much labels like ‘comeback’, ‘inexperienced’ etc. I just want to fight again, to win again. Name and fame will follow.”

Dealing with frustrations

But surely spending so much time away from competitive sport must have been frustrating? Once again, Akhil and Jitender have similar responses, reiterating that they were blessed to have a strong support system – their wives, kids and friends – to not let that absence get to them.

“If I could recover from the blow at 2008 Olympics, and be a boxer again, I can recover from anything. Sab junoon ki baat hai [it’s all about passion],” said Akhil.

“Bhagwan mujhe jolly-type ladka banaake bheja hai [God has made me a jolly personality], so I try to stay happy. And my job as DSP kept me very busy too,” said Jitender.

But the youngster does however admit his longing for boxing action, every time a big event came along.

“Every time I saw Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Olympics on the television, it did prick me a little bit. That I stepped away from the sport so young. I was not even 21 when I made my Olympic debut, I could have played two more Olympics,” said Jitender. “But I didn’t want to live in the past. I don’t want negativity in my life. Luckily all my friends, family made sure of that.”

Jitender Kunar (right) was just 20 years-old during the Beijing Games. Image Credit: AFP

But did the friends not goad him?

“Of course they did. Gaali dete hain mujhe ki ‘Saale tum woh sab kyon chod diya?’ [They give me a hard time asking why I left the sport that early] And I kept getting those nudges from my friends, Akhil ji and even Vijender. Seeing Vijju bhai succeed has obviously given that extra push. And now here I am,” said Jitender, repeatedly mentioning how he lets God choose the right path for him.

Promoters’ dream

Professional boxing thrives on generating a buzz around it, it thrives on having fighters who will fill up arenas. So how did Neerav Tomar, promoter of IOS Boxing, decide a 36-year-old who has not competitively fought for three years and a 29-year-old who has been a cop for six years would make for good investments?

“They are just star names of Indian boxing, there’s no doubt in my head,” he told The Field. “We don’t have a specific objective right now with Akhil. The focus is just to take things as they come. He can surprise a lot of people – there are boxers older than him who are still fighting professionally. There is a chance he won’t go the distance too, yes, but it’s too premature to think about that. As for Jitender, he has age on his side and the skill-set. He is a sureshot contender for titles in the future.”

Battleground Asia, on August 5 in Mumbai, is IOS Boxing Promotions' third title fight with Vijender Singh

Akhil will face Ty Gilchrist of Australia in a four-round, Junior Welterweight (63 Kgs) contest. Glichrist, a veteran of 13 bouts, has lost his last six. Jitender will fight the Lightweight (61 Kgs) category, in a four-round contest, against Thailand’s Thanet Likhitkamporn, who is a newbie to the pro-boxing circuit as well. Quite clearly, the two have been handed winnable contests.

Tomar is clear about what he wants to achieve with the trio:

“For the next one year, it’s going to be Vijender carrying them, essentially. Another Vijender doesn’t pop out that easily. What this does, though, is it gives us a great card of fighters, if we want to go abroad and put up a show. To have three well-known Indian boxers, and someone like Neeraj Goyat, if we play our cards right, we have great potential on our hands. Right now we all are riding one fighter’s stardom, building more names alongside him.”

2008 all over again

By fate or design, the three Bhiwani boys have never been in a competition together since the Beijing Olympics. Their career trajectories have not been the same, not by a long shot, but the men who put Indian boxing on the map will be back together again, on August 5 in Mumbai.

“Boxing is not a team sport, it’s to each his own. But it’s great to be back with them. It’s like 2008 all over again, and those memories obviously come back,” is what Vijender had said in the press conference where it was confirmed the trio will be back.

For Jitender, it’s more than just a reunion. “I go back to the 2008 Olympics and how the three of us brought amateur boxing to the limelight. Now we could do the same as professionals. We fought for India then, we fight for India now.”