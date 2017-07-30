Former champions U Mumba eked out a thrilling 29-28 win over debutants Haryana Steelers in the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Sunday, PTI reported.

Kashiling Adake (7 points) and captain Anup Kumar (6) starred for the Mumbai outfit, who lost their opening match against hosts Telugu Titans on Friday.

Tacklers Surinder Singh (four) and Joginder Narwal (three) too chipped in with valuable contributions for U Mumba.

Vikash Khandola (6) and Wazir Singh (six) were the key raiders for Haryana, while Surender Nada (5) and Rakesh Kumar Singh (3) played a key role in defence.