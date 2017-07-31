Ben Stokes took two wickets in two balls to leave England eyeing victory in the third Test against South Africa at The Oval on Sunday. South Africa were 117/4 at stumps on the fourth day, needing a further 375 runs to reach a colossal target of 492 – the most made to win in the fourth innings of a Test is the West Indies’ 418 for seven against Australia at St John’s in 2003.

One consolation for the Proteas was the fight shown by Dean Elgar (72 not out) and Temba Bavuma (16*), who kept England at bay after joining forces with their side in dire trouble at 52 for four.

“[Hashim] Amla and [Quinton] de Kock are probably the two wickets we look at as being the main ones for us to try and get on a roll, so it’s nice to see the back of those two already –- they’re in form and two really good players,” Stokes told Sky Sports.

“But we’ve got two fighters still at the wicket at the moment, in Elgar and Bavuma, so hopefully...we can get them out early on [Monday],” he added.

Flintoff-like performance from Stokes

The 100th Test at The Oval is turning into a personal triumph for Stokes after he laid the platform for England’s dominant position with 112 in a first-innings total of 353.

“Today, he bowled as quickly as I’ve seen him bowl,” said Stuart Broad of Stokes, with the England new ball-veteran comparing a return of two for 29 in eight overs to the kind of fiery display he used to witness at first-hand from Andrew Flintoff.

“It felt like one of those intimidating spells that Flintoff used to bowl – just heavy, and at the batsman,” added Broad, who removed South Africa opener Heino Kuhn after England captain Joe Root declared his side’s second innings on 313 for eight at tea.

‘Fight’

A draw on Monday – which would ensure this see-saw four-match series remained level at 1-1 ahead of next week’s finale at Old Trafford – is not yet beyond South Africa, who thrashed England by 340 runs in the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Elgar has a badly bruised finger but Proteas assistant coach Adrian Birrell insisted the left-handed opener would be fit to bat.

“It’s not broken, and if it was broken it wouldn’t make a difference,” he said.

Birrell added: “We’re in a bit of a hole but we will fight...It’s quite a buoyant change room – it’s not doom and gloom. There is hope.”

Earlier, Toby Roland-Jones’s dream debut then continued when, for the second time this Test, he had star batsman Amla out in single figures.

Amla had made just five when, trying to withdraw his bat, he saw the ball fly low off the face to Root at second slip.

Replays confirmed the catch and Amla, caught behind off Roland-Jones for six as the Middlesex seamer took 5/57 in the Proteas’ meagre first innings 175, was on his way.

It was a far cry from five years ago at The Oval when Amla, now 34, struck South Africa’s Test-record score of 311 not out.

Dangerman de Kock only managed five before he was bowled by an excellent Stokes yorker. Next ball South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was out for a golden duck after he padded up to Stokes. Du Plessis, who’d fallen in similar fashion to James Anderson for just one in the first innings, reviewed but to no avail.

Durham all-rounder Stokes was on a hat-trick at the start of his next over. Bavuma denied him that prize before Elgar completed a 77-ball fifty.

The only thing missing for England on a great day was a wicket for birthday boy Anderson, their all-time most successful Test bowler, who turned 35 on Sunday.

At the other end of the experience spectrum, England debutant number three Tom Westley made a maiden Test fifty after resuming on 28 not out.

Stokes and Jonny Bairstow, with a run-a-ball fifty, then kept the runs coming against a tiring attack.