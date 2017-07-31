Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri have qualified for the men’s singles main draw of the Citi Open in Washington, an ATP 500 tournament, after winning their respective final qualifying matches on Sunday. Ramanathan and Bhambri had been seeded first and second respectively in the qualifying draw and had received first-round byes.

Congrats to @yukibhambri on being the first #CO17 qualifier to reach the main draw! Well played out there! — Citi Open (@CitiOpen) July 30, 2017

In his last round of qualifiers, Ramanathan defeated 11th seeded Australian Marinko Matosevic in straight sets 7-5, 6-3, while Bhambri got past third seeded Briton Liam Broady 6-2, 6-4.

In the main draw, Ramanathan will take on Argentine Guido Pella in the first round on Monday and could face the German 12th seed Mischa Zverev in the second round. Bhambri will play American Stefan Kozlov in the first round on Monday as well, and could have a possible second-round clash against the sixth seeded Frenchman Gael Monfils.

In case of Ramanathan and Bhambri causing upsets along the way, the two Indians could face-off in the pre-quarter-final.

ITF: Sumit Nagal wins in Italy

Sumit Nagal won the men’s singles title at the $25,000 ITF Futures tournament in Pontedera, Italy, on Sunday. Nagal defeated Italy’s Andrea Basso in the final in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

This was Nagal’s third ITF title for the 2017 season. His first two titles came back in the $15,000 ITF Futures events in Sri Lanka in June and July.