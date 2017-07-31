Novak Djokovic dropped one place to fifth with Stanislas Wawrinka moving up to fourth in the ATP rankings published on Monday. Former world No 1 Djokovic will likely fall further by the end of the year after he announced that he wouldn’t play the rest of the year due an elbow injury he suffered at Wimbledon.

The main move saw German Alexander Zverev climb three places to a career high eighth. Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer was the biggest mover, up 89 places to 49th following his victory in the Hamburg Open. And, there was consolation for German beaten finalist Florian Mayer, who still moved up 45 spots to 56th. Briton Andy Murray remains top ahead of Rafael Nadal with Roger Federer third.

Earlier in the month, the Serb said that he would take a prolonged break in the wake of suffering a nasty injury in the Wimbledon quarter-finals. The 12-time Grand Slam winner endured a horror run in 2017. In a live Facebook video post from Belgrade, Djokovic said that after suffering from the injury for a year-and-a-half, “I have made a decision to not play any competition, any tournaments” for the rest of 2017.

“Unfortunately this is the decision that had to be made at this moment. Wimbledon was probably the toughest tournament for me in terms of feeling the pain that has escalated,” he said.