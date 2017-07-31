Indian shuttler C Rahul Yadav and men’s doubles pair of Manu Atri and B Sumeeth Reddy clinched the men’s singles and men’s doubles title respectively at Lagos International challenge in Nigeria. Fourth-seeded Yadav surpassed compatriot Karan Rajan Rajarajan 21-15, 21-13 in the summit clash to lay claim to the title at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, who had won the Maritius Open last year, stunned top-seed and World No 55 Misha Zilberman in the semi-finals. A shuttler from Gopi Chand Academy, Yadav had recently won the bronze medal in the Russain Open Grand Prix. In the doubles summit clash, top-seeds Manu and Sumeeth, who played at the Rio Olympics, defeated local pair of Godwin Olofua and Anouluwapo Juwon Opeyori 21-13 21-15.

In women’s singles, India’s Mugdho Agrey finished as runners-up after losing 12-21, 14-21 to Sri Lanka’s Thilini Pramodika Hendahewa in the finals.