The International Cricket Council is awaiting the green light from the Board of Control for Cricket in India as they lobby to get the sport included in the Olympics, The Times of India reported.

According to the report, the ICC is said to have been lobbying for the sport to be included in the 2024 Games. The international cricket body has suggested the Twenty20 format be adopted for the purpose.

However, the International Olympic Council has asked the ICC to ensure the participation of all major members at the event, the report stated.

“We have heard about the ICC’s Olympics initiative but most members are not keen,” a senior BCCI functionary was quoted as saying.

According to a source cited in the report, the ICC has doubled down in its effort to convince the BCCI of the advantages involved in having the sport included at the global event. However, the process has been stalled due to the Indian Board’s current legal hassles.

The ICC has approached the BCCI to make its stand clear on the matter, before the ICC goes ahead with its bid which will take place in September. In this pursuit, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators has directed BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to prepare a feasibility report on the matter.

Members of the Indian Board, though, are hesitant of any such move as they fear any such bid would force it to come under the umbrella of the Indian Olympic Association which could have a direct impact on its autonomy, the report stated.

The revised revenue sharing model and the tensions that arose between BCCI and ICC over the new model is also said to be a factor in the Indian cricketing body’s non-compliance.

The ICC has suggested that the move could also help promote women’s cricket in India, a step that would augur well for the BCCI, which is looking at ways to popularise the sport among women.

Cricket was last played in the Olympics during the 1900 Paris Games.