Indian national team head coach Stephen Constantine has called up 34 players for the national camp to be held in Chennai later this month.

Chennai will host the national camp starting from August 11 before the team gears up to play in the four-nation invitational tournament proposed to be held at the same location before the team flies out to Macau to play in a AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 qualifying fixture which is scheduled for September 5.

After back-to-back wins against Myanmar and the Kyrgyz Republic in the first two fixtures, the Blue Tigers must play their third fixture knowing that a win would almost guarantee qualification for the 2019 Asian Cup.

It’ll be the first senior national team camp for Sarthak Golui, Davinder Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Anirudh Thapa and Manvir Singh who took part in the recently-concluded AFC Under-23 Championship Qualifiers in Doha.

Out of the 34 players who have been called upon by Constantine for the forthcoming camp, there will be 10 players who donned the national colours in the recently-concluded AFC U23 Championship Qualifiers in Doha.

The full list of probables:

Goalkeepers: Subrata Paul, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Albino Gomes, Vishal Kaith, TP Rehenesh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Arnab Mondal, Anas Edathodika, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalruatthara, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sarthak Golui, Davinder Singh

Midfielders: Dhanapal Ganesh, Jackichand Singh, Seityasen Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Bikash Jairu, Milan Singh, Udanta Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Mohamed Rafique, Rowllin Borges, Halicharan Narzary, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa

Forwards: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sumeet Passi, Sunil Chhetri, Robin Singh, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh