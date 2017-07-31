With less than 100 days to go for the Fifa Under-17 World Cup, the Indian squad is gearing up to take part in the Torneo de 4 Naciones Tournament in Mexico City, as part of its preparations for the mega event.

The tournament which features four teams, including India, will see the Indian colts square off against the U-17 teams of Mexico, Colombia and Chile. All three teams will be at the Under-17 World Cup later this year to be held in India. Visa trouble had earlier prevented the Indian team from travelling to Mexico City earlier.

While India and Colombia will lock horns with each other in Group A in New Delhi with the United States and Ghana the other teams in the group, Mexico and Chile will face off in Group F in Kolkata.

The Indian squad will be locking horns against Mexico on August 3 before facing Colombia on August 4 and Chile on August 6.

In an effort to build a strong team, the All India Football Federation has provided the Indian squad with an exposure trip to Europe where it faced Serbia, Macedonia and Benfica SL among other club and national teams.

New coach of the Indian U17 team Luis Norton de Matos had called upon an extended pool of players upon his signing for the squad and he will be looking to rotate his squad as the colts play three games in four days.