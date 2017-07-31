Manchester United were fined €10,000 for failing to ensure their players were taken to the doping control station straight from the pitch following their Europa League final win over Ajax in May.

After winning the title, United’s players spent some time celebrating their triumph and reported late for the post-game doping test.

Meanwhile, United defender Phil Jones was handed two-match ban by Uefa for insulting a doping control officer during the episode. He will miss the European Super Cup clash with Real Madrid on August 8.

Jones was also fined €5,000. His fellow United defender Daley Blind was also fined E5,000 for “violation and non-compliance” with an order to report to a doping control “immediately”, Uefa said in a statement.

Both players and the club have the right to appeal.