Bengaluru FC have signed midfielders Bidyananda Singh and Robinson Singh on two year contracts, reported PTI. While Bidyananda joins them club from Indian Super League side ATK, Robinson Singh left I-league Mohun Bagan to join the Federation Cup champions.

A defensive midfielder Bidyananda joins the Blues after having represented India at the U-13, U-14, U-15, U-16 and U-17 sides.

“Bengaluru FC are the best in India and it is a big moment for me to sign for a club that wins trophies and competes with the best in Asia every season. I’m happy to get this opportunity and I’m looking forward to making the most of it,” said Bidyananda following the move.

Robinson joins the Blues having represented Mohun Bagan for the last two seasons. The 20-year-old has also represented India at the U-16, U-17 and U-19 levels. He was also part of the India team that took part in the AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers in Doha in July.

“I’ve always believed that a move to BFC would be the best path for my career. In terms of the coaching, the professionalism and every aspect of football, this is the right place to be for any young footballer. This move is one that I’ve been working hard for, for a long time,” said Robinson.